Standard Bank Plc scoops two Euromoney Awards for best service performances

* The awards come as the Bank has acquired multiple recognitions from well-known financial publishers and professional bodies

* Such as Global Finance, Employer Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) and Institute of Marketing Malawi (IMM) among others

By Duncan Mlanjira

The world’s leading capital markets and financial think tank, Euromoney, has named Standard Bank Plc as Best Bank for corporate social responsibility (CSR) in Malawi and Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Malawi.

The awards come as the Bank has acquired multiple recognitions from well-known financial publishers and professional bodies such as Global Finance, Employer Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) and Institute of Marketing Malawi (IMM) among others.

Standard Bank Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga said the accolades speak volumes about the Bank’s position of being a solution provider as well as catalyst for national economic growth of the country.

“Standard Bank believes in providing financial services that are accessible to customers 24/7 as a way of enhancing convenience,” he said.

“As such, we keep innovating our online as well digital platforms to maintain access for every customer and satisfying their financial service’s needs.”

Recognizing the impact of corporate social investment in Malawi, Madinga said that the Bank continues to take a leading role in responding to the country’s social development needs in a wide range of sectors, notable ones being education, health and youth enterprise development.

“Standard Bank has also been a partner of the Ministry of Health during public health emergencies such as CoVID-19, cholera and climate change-related disasters.

“As a Bank, we believe that Malawi is ‘Our Home and We Drive Her Growth’. Therefore, we are bound by our Social, Economic and Environment (SEE) framework to respond accordingly to sectors of needs in reiteration of our commitment towards improving Malawi.

“Our Report to Society publication speaks more to our SEE impact, detailing the various initiatives we have embarked on to drive this growth.

“This year we marked our second publication with renewed commitment to continue creating value for Malawi while remaining accountable and transparent to our stakeholder.

“We will continue to make vast investment to ensure that the country continues to move forward,” he said.

This year, apart from the Euromoney awards, Standard Bank Plc was named by Global Finance (the world’s most affluent financial publication) as a Best Bank of the Year 2023.

On the local scene, the Bank was named the 1st place in the Quality, Productivity, & Innovation category by the Employers’ Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) and Top Innovation in Finance, SME category for Phuka Incubator Hub by Institute of Marketers in Malawi.

At the launch of the second publication of ‘Our Report to Society’ in June, National Planning Commission (NPC) Director General, Dr. Thomas Munthali took cognizance that Standard Bank is helping Malawi to grow its resource mobilization as well as complementing the country’s efforts to realise the goals envisioned in the MW2063 national vision.

Report to Society is an annual compendium of the Bank’s contributions to national development and designed using the bank’s unique Social Economic & Environmental (SEE) framework.

Munthali emphasized that Standard Bank is taking a leading role in contributing to national economic development, describing the Report to Society as a “novel approach and which is the first of its kind in the banking sector”.

He also urged Standard Bank to consider providing long-term financing to help the country create more wealth

The Bank has also contributed towards job creation; infrastructure; trade; green solutions; green banking and protection of natural resources.