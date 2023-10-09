Race for COSAFA Women’s Championship’s semis still open with Malawi Scorchers in semi finals

* Zimbabwe, Botswana victorious in Group C dubbed the ‘Group of Death’

* The Scorchers first beat the hosts, Banyana Banyana 4-3 in the opening match

* Before annihilating eSwatini 8-0 in their second in a game Temwa Chawinga was the star of the show

* As she netted four to become the top scorer with 7 goals as she eyes the Golden Boot

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Scorchers are still the only team that have so far qualified for this COSAFA Women’s Championship being played in South Africa having won their first two group matches with a game in hand to be played against Madagascar tomorrow (Tuesday).

They first beat the hosts, Banyana Banyana 4-3 in the opening match before annihilating eSwatini 8-0 in their second in a game Temwa Chawinga was the star of the show as she netted four to become the top scorer with 7 goals as she eyes the Golden Boot.

The Scorchers are at the summit of Group A table with six points followed by the hosts South Africa, who defeated Madagascar 3-1 in their second match on Sunday to give themselves a qualifying lifeline.

The seven time champions are ahead of eSwatini also with three points but who dropped to third due to goal difference as the two sides are scheduled to meet in the final Group match.

And in in Group C, which is dubbed the ‘Group of Death’ saw Botswana showing no mercy against Lesotho as they put three goals past them without reply but after their draw 1-1 with Namibia in their opener, they have not yet qualified for the semis.

The result eliminated Lesotho from the competition with a match to spare while Botswana remain in second spot on the group log with four points right behind leaders Zimbabwe, who defeated Namibia 2-0 in the second match of the day.

It will be a crunch time on Day 7 tomorrow in the deciding Group B matches when Zambia will face Comoros while Angola face Mozambique while Malawi Scorchers date Madagascar.

From the 12 matches played, 43 goals were scored with the biggest victory being Malawi 8-0 Eswatini with team captain Temwa Chawinga leading for the Golden Boot with seven goals followed by 2 from compatriot Sabinah Thom; Deolinda Gove (Mozambique); Sarah Jere (Zambia); Luvunga (Angola); Kesegofetse Mochawe (Botswana) and Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa).

One apiece are from Malawi’s Leticia Chinyamula; Rose Kadzere and Carolyne Mathyola as well as Hadhirami Ali (Comoros); Caupe (Angola); Emili Cazembe (Mozambique); Lone Gaofetoge (Botswana); Millicent Hikuam (Namibia); Balothanyi Johannes (Botswana); Sikhanyiso Magagula (Eswatini); Matuvova (Angola); Priviledge Mupeti; Rudo Neshamba; Nobukhosi Ncube (all Zimbabwe); Tenanile Ngcamphalala (Eswatini); Jackline Nkole (Zambia); Khesani Nkuna; Samkelisiwe Selana; Sphumelele Shamase (all South Africa); Rina Raharimalala (Madagascar) and Sambo (Angola) — with an own goal from Hadhirami Ali (Comoros).—Info gathered from 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship website