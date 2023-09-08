Sports Council unveils Inkosi Gomani V as ‘Sports for All’ Ambassador

Inkosi Gomani V and Madise seal the deal

* The power of chieftaincy plays a big role and as a vehicle in advocating in order to sustain various programs

* Inkosi Gomani V is youthful in age so that he can encourage people to do sports in the area and a country as a whole

By Victor Singano Jnr

Paramount Chief Inkosi Gomani V has been appointed by Malawi National Council of Sports as the national ambassador for the Sports for All program.

The Paramount Chief was officially unveiled on Thursday during the official signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) which was held at the Nkosini Lizulu in Ntcheu.

Sports Council Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise said they arrived at the decision of partnering with the Inkosi Gomani V having realized that the power of chieftaincy plays a big role and as a vehicle in advocating in order to sustain various programs in the country.

Madise highlighted that since the initiative was launched in 2021, there has been a slow pace a development which prompted the Sports Council to make a review and realized some loopholes that contributed to challenges.

“We looked around and brainstormed on what should be done to make the program vibrant and achieve its intended purpose,” Madise said. “We, therefore, thought it wise to choose a Paramount Chief who is youthful in age so that he can encourage people to do sports in the area and a country as a whole.

“It was also considered that the Paramount Chief shall also inspire fellow chiefs to promote sports and it is this reason why we settled for Inkosi Gomani V, whom we believed he will play a great role in advocating for this,” Madise said.

On his part, Inkosi Gomani V thanked Sports Council for trusting in him with the ambassador role, which he described as a great honour and historic in his life as he is holding such a position for the first time.

He then promised to work tirelessly for the betterment of the goal for Sports for All and make sure no one is left behind but be included in sports in the country.

“Sports plays a good part in on our lives as it helps to improve our health in various areas,” he said. “So, through my position, I will take a leading role in advocating about sports and make sure people know the importance of sports.

“My other responsibility will be on reaching out to as many people as possible, stakeholders and partners such as members of the parliament as well as companies to support the plan and the goals of the initiative.”

The official launch of the initiative will be conducted on September 15, 2023.