Silver Strikers supporter becomes 4th millionaire in Zampira promotion

By Duncan Mlanjira

Lilongwe-based teacher, Ishmael Kayera — who is a supporter for Silver Strikers — has emerged the fourth millionaire in the ongoing Zampira promotion being championed by TNM Plc, the sponsor the elite Super League in the country.

Kayera has won the monthly prize of K2 million after he correctly predicted the TNM Super League game in which Mighty Wanderers beat Mafco FC 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium last month.

The teacher at Sendwe CDSS was upbeat of the huge windfall, saying he plans to invest the money in the construction of his house, saying: “I never saw it coming. This money has come on a right time because it will help in my building project.”

As required, part of the money is channelled towards developing grassroot football, therefore, Kayera said he will donate the football equipment to Sendwe CDSS.

According to TNM Plc, Corporate Affairs Manager, Limbani Nsapato, over 1.4 million supporters participated in the promotion during the month of August and the league sponsor has since expressed satisfaction with the progress of the 2023 episode.

Nsapato said the integrated mobile and ICT services provider is impressed with the level of activities in the promotion after a four-month run.

“As a passionate sponsor of Malawi’s elite league, we introduced Zampira promotion to actively engage and excite football fans in the sport which allows them to participate beyond just watching the game

“We are pleased with the participation, supporters are demonstrating great passion and knowledge of the domestic league,” he said, adding that the promotion is an incentive that fulfils the company’s commitment to be an all-inclusive football sponsor.

“In the game of football, everyone is a winner. As a league sponsor, we are providing exciting initiatives to accommodate every stakeholder. Through Zampira promotion we are taking football to great heights and changing lives of soccer fans and their communities,” he said.

Commenting on the overall progress of the TNM Super League, Nsapato said that 2023 season has come with surprises, taking cognizance of the impressive performance of Chitipa United, who are leading the season’s table.

They are ahead with 39 points from 21 games; followed by defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets on second with 37 points from 18 games; Mighty Wanderers on third with 36 points from 19 games; Kayera’s Silver Strikers on 4th with 33 points from 19 games with Kamuzu Barracks on 5th with 28 points from 20 games.

Nsapato said: “We are happy to see teams like Chitipa United showing relentless performance and a spirit of fighting. With 10 weeks to go, Chitipa is topping the log table, such is a development we love to see.”

The promotion also has a daily SMS Trivia Questions component aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer-related questions in which four customers each win K50,000 every week.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451 or dial *451# to predict and access extra features — whose SMS costs K50.