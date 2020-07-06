South Africa still topping on COVID-19 cases

By Duncan Mlanjira

As of Sunday, July 5, South Africa — the main importer of Malawi’s COVID-19 cases — has the most recorded cases at 187,977 as the total confirmed cases on the continent 483,102.

On Saturday, President Lazarus Chakwera announced that Malawi COVID-19 cases was 1,498 but by the end of that day number stood at 1,613 representing a rise of over seven percent.

This prompted the President to cancel this year’s Independence Day Celebrations that were scheduled for Monday at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Co-chairperson of Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka continues to disclose that most of Malawi’s cases are associated with travel history identified during screening at Mwanza border between, which is the entry point from South Africa.

According to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University using statistics from the World Health Organisation and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments, the five African countries topping the list are South Africa, Egypt (74,035), Nigeria (28,167), Algeria (15,500) and Ghana (19,388).

Meanwhile, making the cancellation announcement on Sunday evening in Lilongwe President Chakwera said he has been persuaded to cancel the event altogether following new information received in the last 24 hours.

“By the time I addressed you at the start of the day yesterday (Saturday), the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was 1,498.

“By the time the same day ended, that number stood at 1,613 representing a rise of over seven percent,” he said.

The independence celebrations were to be held alongside the presidential inauguration.

However, the President said the inauguration ceremony will still be held at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe to a small audience of 100 people who will attend strictly by invitation while the rest will follow it on various media platforms.

“People will be travelling in and out of districts and that poses a risk of transmission. We are all at risk. Everybody can be infected as no one is immune to the pandemic and as such we need to strengthen necessary precautionary measures,” he said.

In the meantime, financial resources saved from the cancellation of the celebrations will be channelled towards the work of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

Asked if government is considering a lockdown following the rising cases, President Chakwera said there are a series of issues which need to be looked into and followed to see if the country can manage a 100 percent lockdown.

He said most Malawians are on subsistence living as they have to look for food for that particular day hence the need to consider such people by putting in measures that would not make them suffer.

To assist Malawians in the COVID-19 fight, the Tonse Alliance-led administration is exploring various tax exemptions on essential goods that are critical to people’s hygiene and sanitation.

It is expected that the Ministry of Finance will announce those exemptions soon.—Additional reporting by Patricia Kapulula (MANA)