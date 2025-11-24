Silver Strikers Ladies reclaim their winning run in NBM Women’s Premiership

* Thrashed 8th-placed Moyale Sisters 6-0 on Sunday with top scorer Deborah Henry claiming a brace taking her goal tally to 17 in the race for the Golden Boot

* As runners-up, Ascent Soccer beat Mighty Wanderers Queens 3-1 to amass 26 points — four behind the leaders Silver Ladies

By Duncan Mlanjira

Silver Strikers Ladies, who suffered their first loss in 10 outings of the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership a week ago, have reclaimed their winning trend by thumping 8th-placed Moyale Sisters 6-0 this Sunday morning at Mzuzu Stadium.

The win also helped them regain their 4-point lead of the log table, that was cut to a single point on Saturday, when runners-up, Ascent Soccer beat Mighty Wanderers Queens 3-1 at Ascent Ground to amass 26 points.

First to score at Mzuzu Stadium was the league’s top scorer, Deborah Henry in the 9th minute and claimed a brace in the 51st, taking her goal tally to 17 in the race for the Golden Boot.

Moyale had trouble to contain the Silver Ladies’ hunger to maintain their winning streak, which was stopped by MDF Lionesses. Deborah opened the score sheet when she connected home a beautiful assist from Ireen Khumalo after a series of impressive passes by the Silver Ladies.

Grace Kakangula got her name on the scoresheet in the 24th after outpacing the Moyale Sisters defence following a through ball from Chikondi Gondwe to go for half time recess leading 2-0 — and five minutes after resumption, Wezzie Mvula made it 3-0, scoring straight from the corner kick in the 50th.

That’s when a minute later Deborah claimed her brace and another assist from Wezzie Mvula for the 4th and Mvula again was in the thick of things when her well taken corner kick in the 57th minute found Yamikani Mhango, who scored the 5th.

Yamikani claimed her brace in the 67th — a beautifully delivered striker that hit the upright first before kissing the back of the net following an assist by Tiwonge Phiri.

The leaders could have added more misery to their hosts in the 80th but it was disallowed for offside to end the match at 7-0 with Wezzie Mvula, who had been brilliant throughout, name Player of the Match.

At Ascent Soccer Ground on Saturday, the hosts took an early lead in the 5th minute through Alepha Chimbeta, who claimed her brace two minutes to go for halt time recess leading 2-0.

They increased the scores eight minutes after resumption through Mariam Mnenula when she capitalised on poor communication by Wanderers defenders in the box — following an assist from Chimbeta.

Wanderers Queens fought on and in the 78th got their reward when Tawina Kawaga pulled one back for the coach Thom Kazembe’s side. She ran with the ball beating Ascent’s defenders before sending the ball into the back of the net.

For her overall performance, Ascent Soccer’s Alepha Chimbeta was named Player of the Match at Ascent Ground while at Champions Stadium, the accolade went to Civil Service Women Jessy Yosefe.

Yosefe was toast of the day for the Civil Service Ladies, who came from a goal behind to beat MDF Lionesses 2-1, thanks to Yosefe’s brace.

The Lionesses took the lead in the 27th minute through Doreen Dickson, who sent into the net a beautiful header, connecting a a good corner kick delivery by international, Sabina Thom.

With four minutes to the clock for the half time, a well taken freekick by Jacklin Kamputa was headed into the net by Yosefe, who claimed her brace and the winner in the 80th after connecting corner kick from Ana Baziliyo.

Saturday morning fixture between rock bottom of the table, Topik Academy and 6th-place Kukoma Ntopwa Women at Mzuzu Stadium was quite an interesting encounter as the hosts registered their third draw.

They took the lead as early as the 6th minute following a corner from Cecilia which Kukoma failed to clear and the delivery landed on Ireen Nyirenda’s feet, who sent the ball into the net.

In the 12th minute Kukoma Ntopwa’s Sarah Mulimbika made a beautiful run on the right flank, beat off a challenge from Grace Chiumia to square a cake pass into the box to meet Takondwa Gambuleni to equalise.

The game see-sawed in a balance affair with Mulimbika proving a thorn in the fresh of the hosts but it was the hosts that reclaimed their lead.

A long pass in the 35th minute from Nzima found Caroline Phiri, who beat an offside trap and proceeded to beat Kukoma Ntopwa advancing keeper.

The hosts piled more pressure on their visitors but Kukoma Ntopwa equalised on the dot of halftime when Olivia Phikani’s corner kick landed on Funny Magombo’s head, who targeted it to the far post.

Kukoma Ntopwa’s Sarah Mlimbika was chosen the Player of the Match for her overall performance while on Friday they accolade went to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Womens’ Lyna James in their 2-0 win over 9th-place MK Academy at Mzuzu Stadium.

The win saw the Bullets Women claim the 3rd spot on the table, who took the lead in the 5th minute through Vanessa Issa after capitalising on the hosts defensive lapse.

Lindah Nyangu claimed the winning goal in the 69th minute, scoring though the near post after an assist from Mlenzo.