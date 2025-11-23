CCAP-Blantyre Synod’s Midrand Prayer House in South Africa elevated to full congregation status

* Session Clerk Elder Paul Phiri and Presbytery Clerk Rev. Duncan Kananji, they thanked God for all people who attended the function and expressed need for unity

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod, which established and commissioned a Presbytery in South Africa, has today elevated Midrand Prayer House, that was under Tramway Congregation, to the status of a full congregation.

Speaking to both Session Clerk Elder Paul Phiri and Presbytery Clerk Rev. Duncan Kananji, they thanked God for all people who attended the function and expressed need for unity.

The Presbytery of South Africa, which was commissioned on June 29, 2025 by former Synod Moderator Rev. Dr. Humphreys Zgambo and former Deputy General Secretary Rev. Baxton Maulidi in Johannesburg, is Blantyre Synod’s No. 21 Congregation and is led by Rev. Dr. Wilson Kazembe as Moderator.

The elevation of Midrand was spiced by the induction of the Women’s Guild members and wedding officiation of four couples presided over by Moderator, Rev. Kazembe — firmly establishing a full congregation catering to the growing number of the faithful.

This brings the total number of congregations to 12 for the Presbytery, and today’s function was graced by Rev. Stanley Kasisi of Johannesburg East Congregation under Synod of Livingstonia and members from Nkhoma Synod.

It is the first Presbytery in the history of Blantyre Synod outside Malawi that meet the spiritual needs of Malawian diaspora in South Africa to worship in their native language.

The now 12 CCAP Blantyre Synod congregations from Cape Town and Johannesburg form the Presbytery of South Africa and apart from the over 5,000 Malawian congregants, other members include South Africans and other foreign nationals living in that country.