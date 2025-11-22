Congratulations continue to pour if for record breaker Temwa TC6 Chawinga

* Your record-breaking season with KC Current has made history and raised the profile of Malawian women’s football on the global stage

By Duncan Mlanjira

Congratulations continue to pour in for Temwa TC6 Chawinga for becoming the first player ever to win back-to-back Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards in the US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) — playing for Kansas City (KC) Current.

Temwa is making waves in the women’s football world, whose other notable achievements include:

* NWSL Golden Boot: winning the award for the second time, scoring 15 goals in 23 games in 2025, and a record 20 goals in 2024;

* Record breaker: Broke Sam Kerr’s single-season record of 18 goals in 2019, scoring 20 goals in 2024;

* Fastest to 25 Goals: she became the fastest player to reach 25 regular-season goals, doing so in just 34 matches;

* Ballon d’Or nominee: She earned her first-ever Ballon d’Or nomination, finishing 17th;

* CAF African Women’s Player of the Year nominee: Twice consecutively in 2024 and 2025 alongside sister Tabitha Chawinga.

“Your record-breaking season with KC Current has made history and raised the profile of Malawian women’s football on the global stage,” posted the US Embassy on its Facebook page.

“From all of us here at the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, we’re cheering you on every step of the way! Keep shining, Temwa! USAinMalawi#Pachibale.”

Her elder sister, Tabitha, who plays for French side, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, who has made headlines in European women’s football, also offered her felicitations on Facebook, saying: “Congratulations, sis Temwa! Becoming MVP, winning the Golden Boot, and earning a place in the Best XI is nothing short of incredible.

“Your hard work, discipline and belief in yourself continue to shine through every performance. Keep breaking barriers and inspiring all of us, this is only the beginning of your greatness.”

The two Malawi’s celebrated women football stars, were once more nominated for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award having made a significant impact for the period January 6 to October 15.

They were nominated alongside Zambians, the 2024 Player of the Year, Barbra’s Banda, Rachael Kundananji and a Ghanaian, two Moroccans, two Nigerians and a Senegalese.

The final three nominees were Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria/Paris Saint-Germain), Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco/Al Hilal) and Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco/AS FAR).