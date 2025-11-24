Scorchers first date Zimbabwe on Friday in 3-Nations Tourney

* The friendly matches serve as part of the Scorchers’ preparations for the upcoming WAfCON Morocco 2026 schedule for March

* As Scorchers coach Lovemore Fazili retained 24 of the 25 players who featured and beat Angola 2-0 in the two-legged WAfCON qualifiers

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi national women’s football team, the Scorchers will open their campaign of the 3-Nations Tournament they are hosting against Zimbabwe on Friday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe from 17h00.

Their second match is against Zambia on Sunday at the same venue from 15h00 while Zambia and Zimbabwe will square against each other on Tuesday also from 15h00.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is using the November 29 to December 2 FIFA Women’s International Window for the matches to serve as part of the Scorchers’ preparations for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) Morocco 2026 schedule for March.

Meanwhile, Scorchers coach Lovemore Fazili retained 24 of the 25 players who featured and beat Angola 2-0 in the two-legged WAfCON qualifiers, which earned them their first-ever qualification to the continental women’s football showpiece.

Fazili made just one change being the inclusion of Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Thoko Mwase, who replaces Yamikani Kaonga of MDF Lionesses after she was ruled out through injury.

The full squad has:

* Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Thoko Mwase (Nyasa Bullets), Ireen Sibande (Silver Strikers Ladies);

* Defenders: Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe/DRC), Benadetta Mkandawire (Nyasa Big Bullets), Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Rose Alufandika & Olivia Phikani (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Maggie Chavula & Maureen Kenneth (Ascent Soccer), Doreen Dickson (MDF Lionesses) (Kukoma Mtopwa Queens);

* Midfielders: Rose Kabzere (Montpellier/France), Vannessa Chikupira (FC BIIK-Kazygurt/Kazakhstan), Faith Chimzimu (BK Hacken/Sweden), Letticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer), Tendai Sani (ZISD), Lyna James (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Funny Magombo & Sarah Mulimbika (Kukoma Mtopwa Queens), Funny Moyo (Mighty Wanderers Queens);

* Forwards: Tabitha Chawinga (Olympique Lyonnais Féminin/France) Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe, DRC); Asimenye Simwaka & Catherine Kachala (MDF Lionesses), Chisomo Banda (Konkola Blades Queens/Zambia).

Ahead of the all-important qualifying matches against Angola, FAM also accorded the Scorchers eight FIFA-Window friendlies against Zambia, South Africa, Morocco, Ghana and Lesotho.

FAM needs to empower the Scorchers more in order to compete not just participate at their first appearance at the finals in March — which has much at stake since the new chapter that was written in Malawian football history has an opportunity for the team to achieve another milestone — the qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil™ 2027.

Beyond the race for the continental crown carries high stakes since four teams that will qualify into the semi-finals of the WAfCON 2026 will claim direct ticket to the global finals in Brazil — with two additional nations heading to intercontinental play-offs.

So every match, every point and every goal will carry weight for the Scorchers in the 12-team continental championship, which draws participation favourites, hosts Morocco; 10-times champions Nigeria; last edition’s winners, South Africa; Ghana; Zambia; Senegal; Algeria — alongside Tanzania; Kenya; Burkina Faso and Cape Verde.

Malawi and Cape Verde are the only rookies at the tournament and a fair draw can help coach Lovemore Fazili to plan well to qualify for the semis and if not, at least to be considered for the two additional slots for the intercontinental play-offs.