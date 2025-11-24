Malawians expect DPP-administration to deal with the immediate and future challenges facing the country in first 100 days—CAMA

* And provide oversight for future economic and social development as well as demonstrate its capacity to appreciate and handle criticism — whether negative or positive

By Duncan Mlanjira

Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) is advising the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government administration that Malawians expect it to deal with the immediate and future challenges facing the country in the first 100 days and provide oversight for future economic.

In a public statement, CAMA Executive Director, John Kapito says the DPP administration “has almost done two thirds of its first 100 days in office” and thus Malawians are anxiously expecting the government during this period “to set a good tone on how it will manage the economic and social challenges”.

“This is a period where Malawians are expecting the State President [Arthur Peter Mutharika] to make a number of appointments and issue executive orders that will establish the direction in which the DPP will govern the country in the next five years.

“This is a period where we are expecting the State President to demonstrate and tackle the immediate crises and launch key economic and social policies and initiatives, indicating and demonstrating the ability to govern and command authority.

“During the 100-day period Malawians would want to see how both the general public and media will evaluate the performance of the State President and his entire Cabinet.

“Malawians are expecting a new start that would signal a positive change that can instill confidence and build public support and momentum for the rest of the first term through many significant legislative and policy developments and expected accomplishments.

“Any action will create a framework for the entire Government under DPP’s time in office. Malawians are expecting to see economic recovery policies geared towards recovering the economy.

“It is a period where Malawians are expecting the Government to demonstrate the inclusiveness of every Malawian in the implementation of its policies,” says Kapito, with emphasis that during this period, “Malawians are expecting that government will demonstrate its capacity to appreciate and handle criticism — whether negative or positive”.

“Our warning to the DPP-led administration is that Malawians need effective changes. Malawians have suffered for a long time from policies that are popular but not right and effective to improve their livelihoods.

“The time has come for the Government to move away from policies that are only meant to make an administration popular for political gains at the expense of long-term economic and social benefits for the poor.”



Kapito concludes by stressing that “this is the time that the government should come up with policies that are right — policies that will genuinely improve the lives of the poor in the short, medium, and long term [and] policies that can be tested over time with easy tools to evaluate and assess progress”.

When Mutharika presided the swearing-in of Ministers after he completed constituting his lean 24-member Cabinet, he called on them to uphold the highest standards of integrity, diligence, and compassion in their service to the nation.

He urged the new Ministers to put the nation’s interests above personal gain and to work collectively towards transforming Malawi into a productive and export-driven economy — while emphasising that their leadership will play pivotal role in steering Malawi’s economic challenges and delivering meaningful development to its citizens.

“I task each one of you to support me in this transformational agenda,” emphasised Mutharika, while underscoring government’s commitment to job creation and the generation of forex and reiterating his warning against any form of misconduct or abuse of office, making it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to transparency and accountability, ensuring that public resources are utilized for their intended purpose.

The first to appoint soon after assuming office Joseph Mwanamveka as Minister of Finance, Economic Planning & Development and George Chaponda for Foreign Affairs — followed by Alfred Gangata (Minister of State), Roza Mbilizi (Agriculture, Irrigation & Water Development) and George Patridge (Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism).

The others in Cabinet — alongside the President as Commander in Chief of the Malawi Armed Forces, First Vice-President Jane Ansah, Second Vice-President Enock Chihana — are Bright Msaka Education, Science & Technology; Ben Phiri (Local Government & Rural Development); Jappie Mhango Lands (Housing & Urban Development); Mary Navicha (Gender, Children, Disability & Social Welfare — whose deputy is Martha Ngwira.

Shadrick Namalomba is Minister Information & Communications Technology; lawyer Charles Mhango (Justice & Constitutional Affairs); Peter Mukhito (Homeland Security), whose deputy is Norman Chisale (Operations); Madalitso Baloyi (Heath & Sanitation), to be deputised by Chimwemwe Chipungu; Feston Kaupa (Transport & Public Works); Jean Mathanga (Natural Resources, Energy & Mining); Joel Chigona (Labour Skills & Innovation); Patricia Wiskies (Youth, Sports & Culture) and Francis Foley (Deputy-Education, Science & Technology).