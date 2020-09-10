Report early when one has COVID-19 symptoms — Dr. Phuka

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following the downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths and the increase in the number of recovered cases, there is need for early reporting to health authorities when one has COVID-19 symptoms.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential COVID-19 task force, Dr. John Phuka’s — in his Thursday situation report, says of the 83 tests that have been done in the past 24 hours, the country registered two new COVID-19 cases, 59 new recoveries and no new deaths.

The new cases are locally transmitted and are both from Blantyre and that cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,655 cases including 176 deaths ans of these cases, 1,137 are imported infections and 4,518 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 3,683 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,796.

Dr. Phuka says in order to further reduce and stop the COVID-19 from spreading, there is need for a collective effort to contain the pandemic by comprehensively following all the preventive and containment measures.

And that apart from practising prevention measures, there is need to identify and isolate or care for those in need of treatment to further improve the recoveries.



“All contacts of known cases should self-quarantine to further limit the transmission of COVID-19 in our country.

“For this to be achieved, there is need for early reporting to health authorities when one has COVID-19 symptoms.

“Let me also point out that the chances of one recovering from COVID-19 increases when the disease is identified early as possible to allow early start of treatment, hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

“Let me encourage the public to promptly inform the health authorities by calling toll free line 54747 or 929 whenever one experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and tiredness.

“Similarly, those that are primary contacts of the confirmed cases are supposed to contact the health authorities for further assessment and advise,” says Dr. Phuka.