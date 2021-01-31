Record high 503 new COVID-19 recoveries registered in past 24hrs of Saturday

* 23 new related deaths, 477 new cases

* All new cases local transmissions, Blantyre highest at 180

* Total of 315 active cases admitted, Blantyre highest at 102

* 41 cases were admitted in hospitals, 33 discharged

By Duncan Mlanjira

In the past 24 hours of Saturday, Malawi recorded a record high 503 new COVID-19 recoveries though the number of new cases keep rising as there were 477 new cases with 23 as new related deaths from 2,226 tests that were conducted.

This brings the total figure of recoveries at 8,318 from the total figure of 23,497 that has been recorded since the pandemic broke out in April last year.

All new cases are locally transmitted with Blantyre having the highest at 180 followed by 89 from Lilongwe, 27 from Balaka, 22 each from Mangochi and Nkhata Bay, 17 from Mzimba South and 13 each from Dedza and Mulanje.

Of the 23 new related deaths, there are three each from Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzimba North, Dowa and Dedza; two each from Ntcheu and Mulanje and one each from Balaka, Salima, Chiradzulu and Mwanza districts.

Additional 21 deaths have been reported from Blantyre that occurred between January 21 and 28 that occurred in private facilities and were not reported to the District Health Office.

There were 41 cases new admissions in treatment units while 33 were discharged. Currently, a total of 315 active cases are admitted in over 20 hospitals across the country with Blantyre having the highest at 102.

Lilongwe had 78; 11 in Nkhotakota and 10 each in Mzimba North, Zomba and Mulanje; nine in Kasungu; eight in Chitipa; seven in Dowa and five each in Thyolo, Mchinji, and Ntcheu.

Three were in Salima; two each in Mangochi, Machinga, Neno, Balaka, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Mwanza and Ntchisi and one each in Nkhata Bay, Rumphi and Nsanje districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 687 deaths (case fatality rate at 2.9%) and of the total cases record, 1,951 are imported infections and 21,540 are local transmissions.

Of the cases 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

Co-chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka keeps on reiterating that most of the COVID-19 deaths being reported in the communities and in the treatment units could be prevented or avoided if people are to seek medical care early enough.

He also pointed out that some misguided individuals are spreading some fake and misinformation on COVID-19 and that some are targeting health workers and frontline staff.

“Let me point it out here that unfortunate events are coming that we are having an increase in new confirmed cases, admissions and deaths and our health workers and frontline staff are working tirelessly to save lives.

“What everyone has to know and accept is that we have COVID-19 pandemic in our country; that in the second wave we are experiencing massive community transmission and that our response pillars

are working hard to stop the spread.

“In order to ensure that the transmission is stopped there is need for all of us to accept the results of the COVID-19 testing and adhere to the advice from the health workers.

“The denial that is currently being portrayed by some sections of the society will only make the situation worse. We may lose a lot of people who can be saved if we work in unity.

“Therefore, I would like to request our enforcement agencies to follow up on these threats and bring to book all the people that are spreading these threats and misinformation.

“Watch your distance! Wash your hands! Wear your mask! Seek for care early upon development of symptoms of COVID-19. Call toll free 929,” he said.