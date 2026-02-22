Public warned of consequences of illegal electricity connections as a silent killer

Such type of unsystematic connections should be reported to ESCOM and other relevant authorities.—Picture from the internet

* As couple in Mangochi get electrocuted while attempting to rescue their daughter who was electrocuted first

* It is alleged that the family was staying in a house that was illegally connected to electricity supplied by ESCOM

* This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark and sombre reminder; illegal electricity connections are a silent killer—ESCOM

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Alfred Banda, MANA

The public has been warned against consequences of illegal electricity connections following the tragic death of a husband and wife, who were electrocuted while trying to save their 11-year-old daughter, who was electrocuted first but survived and is currently receiving medical treatment at Mulibwanji Mission Hospital.

Mangochi Police public relations officer (PRO), lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi, reports that the tragic incident occurred yesterday, February 21, 2026, at Masuku Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Bwananyambi, saying the family was staying in a house that was suspected to have been illegally connected to electricity supplied by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

The electric wire passed through the iron sheets of the house and came into contact with a clothesline at one point,” reports Inspector Daudi. “On the material day, the couple’s child attempted to hang her clothes, and when the two wires came into contact, sparks were produced, resulting in her being electrocuted.

“In an attempt to rescue her, the mother rushed to assist but was also electrocuted. Similarly the father tried to help and suffered the same fate,” reports Daudi, adding that the couple died on the spot due to severe burns resulting from electric shock.

She identifies the deceased as Yasin Ibrahim (58) and Annie Friday (47) — both from Malowa Village, T/A Jalasi in Mangochi, whose daughter’s condition at Mulibwanji Mission Hospital is reported to be stable and improving.

Inspector Daudi thus warns members of the public against illegal electricity connections, emphasising that such practices pose serious risks to life and property — a call also amplified by ESCOM, which warns that the illegal practice is a “silent killer”.

ESCOM’s publicist Pilirani Phiri said the corporation is deeply saddened by the loss of lives, stressing that illegal connections bypass critical safety mechanisms designed to prevent accidents.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two lives in this incident,” Phiri told Malawi News Agency (MANA). “This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark and sombre reminder; illegal electricity connections are a silent killer.”

He explained that when electricity is connected illegally, protective systems such as circuit breakers and proper earthing do not function, increasing the risk of fatal accidents.

“In this case, a simple clothesline became a lethal weapon,” he said, while appealing to the public to report suspicious or illegal connections to ESCOM.

He urged communities to prioritise safety by ensuring electricity connections are done legally and by qualified personnel to prevent similar tragedies: “Please, let us prioritise the safety of our children and our families over everything else,” he said.

At the same time, the public should be reminded that illegal power connections attract very serious penalties as according to the amended-electricity-act-that-was-initiated-to-help-step-up-the-vandalism-fight, as well as other offences.

Section 45 (2a and 2b) states that any person ‘who connects electricity to premises without written authorisation of the licensee [ESCOM] or disturbs or tampers with any electricity meter or other measuring instrument or apparatus commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to a fine of K100,000,000 and imprisonment for 10 years’.

Section 45 (5) provides enhanced penalty of MK150,000,000 and 25 years imprisonment if a licensee’s employee or former employee is involved in the illegal connection or meter tamper.

The Section states: ‘Without prejudice to the right of a licensee to recover for illegal consumption of electricity, including costs associated with such recovery, a person, being an employee or former employee of a licensee, who:

(a) connects or assists a person to connect, electricity without authorization of the licensee; or

(b) disturbs or tampers or assists a person to disturb or to tamper, with an electricity meter or any other measuring instrument or apparatus, commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to a fine of K150,000,000 and to imprisonment for twenty-five years.

This also amounts to vandalism and according to Section 45 (4), it provides a non-fineable penalty of 30 years for vandalism and possession of equipment stolen from a licensee, the section reads:

(a) if found in possession of equipment stolen from a licensee; or

(b) damages, destroys, or vandalizes any electricity installation equipment or apparatus, commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to imprisonment for 30 years.