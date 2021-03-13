Old Mutual Pension Services donates solar power electricity to Nambazo police unit in Phalombe

Commissioner Sekani Tembo making symbolic handover of the rehabilitated police unit

By Mayamiko Phiri

Old Mutual Pension Services, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Malawi Plc, has donated solar power electricity to Nambazo police unit in Phalombe District as well as renovating the premises, which was in bad state.

Speaking handover ceremony on Friday in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwalo near the Mozambique border, Old Mutual Malawi general manager Tawonga Manda said as a responsible corporate citizen they decided to assist after been appraised that the police unit is strategically important.

He said as it is near the border area, it has been operating without electricity which greatly compromised the work of police officers.

On her part, Commissioner of Police for South East Region, Sekani Tembo, applauded Old Mutual for their timely intervention, saying it was difficult for the police to offer their maximum and support for the people at night as they had no electricity.

She urged the community to take care of the facility by desisting from vandalising the police unit whenever they is misunderstanding with police officers on any matter.

Old Mutual spent about K20.8 million for the initiative which have also benefited Mchezi police and Ilomba police in Dowa and Chitipa districts.