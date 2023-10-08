Nyasa Big Bullets retain FDH Bank Cup

* Just 15 minutes into the match, the Bullets led 2-0 from Lanjesi Nkhoma’s brace

* Ephraim Kondowe put the match beyond Mafco’s reach in the 50th minute

Maravi Express

Nyasa Big Bullets beat Mafco 3-0 today at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe to retain the FDH Bank Cup in a final which was clear that the defending champions were far much better tactically as they already led 2-0 within 15 minutes of kick off.

Just six minutes into the match, unmarked Lanjesi Nkhoma jerked Mafco from slumber after tapping in a perfect pass from Stanley Billiat beating Christopher Mikuwa in Mafco goals.

Six minutes later, Nkhoma came back to haunt Mafco this time he connected Patrick Mwaungulu’s pass. The two quick goals unsettled Mafco before they could realise they were in for a surprise.

But they still recovered and tested Bullets goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda but was alert to deny Kingsley Nkhonjera in the 17th minute.

Mafco should have pulled one back when Chiyenda handled a back pass in the box resulting in an indirect free kick — but they wasted the opportunity as they failed to beat the Bullets human wall.

Moments later, Mikuwa denied Ephraim Kondowe who delivered a powerful header to rest the first period at 2-0.

At half-time, Bullets introduced Blessings Mpokera and Hassan Kajoke for Nkhoma and Billiat while Mafco’s Ernest Tambe replaced Paul Phiri and it did not take time for Bullets to put the match beyond Mafco’s reach this time from Kondowe who connected yet another assist from Man of the Match Mwaungulu in the 50th minute.

Mwaungulu almost made it 4-0 but his shot in the box was stopped by Mikuwa. Mafco made more changes in the 66th minute as Blessings Chandiyang’ana, Peter Kasonga and Gift Soko replaced Bernard Chimaimba, Wakisa Kalinga and Stain Malata.

Bullets responded by bringing in MacFarlane Ngwira, Precious Sambani and Anthony Mfune for Chawanangwa Gumbo, Kondowe and Gomezgani Chirwa.

Though by then the match was almost beyond Mafco, Phillimon nearly pulled one back but his header hit the post in the 87th minute.

And so Bullets defended the title to become the first to do in the history of the FDH Bank Cup.

For Mafco, this could have been a historic cup final if they had won having last reached a cup final in 2013 when they won the Presidential Cup.

The last time the two sides met was in a league battle and it ended in stalemate but in 2022 season it was Mafco that handed Bullets their first defeat in the league.

Mafco started the FDH Bank Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory over Simos League outfit Ekwendeni Hard Knockers with Zikani Sichinga scoring a hat-trick while Peter Katsonga scored the other goal.

In round of 16, Mafco gave up a 2-0 lead from a Mphatso Phillimon brace to allow Blue Eagles to level through Christopher Gototo and Chikondi Mvula but went on to win 5-3 in post-match penalties.

In the quarter-finals, they again drew 0-0 against Bangwe All Stars and Mafco converted all their spot kicks to win 5-4.

In the semis, centreback Paul Ndhlovu’s goal sent Mighty Wanderers packing and the soldiers into the final.

Bullets started cup defence with a 4-0 victory over rookies Ndirande Stars in round of 32 and a 3-0 triumph over Balaka in round of 16.

However, they needed post match penalties to boot out Extreme FC 4-2 in after the game ended one-all in regulation time but in the semis they had a field day as they thumped Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar 5-1.—Reporting and pictures by Fam.mw