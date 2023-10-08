Malawi Scorchers still only side in semis of COSAFA Women’s Championship as Group B race still open



The match between Zambia and Angola today, Sunday

Maravi Express

After two matches of Group B played on Sunday, Malawi Scorchers are still the only side that have qualified for the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship being held in South Africa having won their two matches with one more to go.

The Scorchers first beat hosts Banyana Banyana 4-3 in their opening match before annihilating eSwatini 8-0 yesterday in a game Temwa Chawinga was the star of the show as she netted four to become the top scorer with 7 goals as she eyes the Golden Boot.

The odds are on the Scorchers for their first-ever international title as they finished as runners-up against Tanzania in 2021.

A report on COSAFA online says defending champions Zambia are back to winning ways at the regional championship after beating Angola 3-1 today, October 8 at Dobsonville Stadium.

The report says Zambia went into the match needing a win to stay on course to defend their title following the goalless draw against Mozambique in their first match.

Sarah Jere scored the opening goal inside the first three minutes while Eneless Phiri provided the assist for the second goal, a beautiful strike through the top corner by Jackline Nkole in the 20th minute from outside the box.

Angola could have pulled one back nine minutes later through Elsa Caupe from a free-kick but she was denied by the woodwork.

The Copper Queens did not take off their foot off the pedal in the second half as they won a set-piece early on which Agnes Phiri took only to be denied by the crossbar and with Zambia pilling on pressure, Jere completed her brace five minutes to the final whistle to seal the dominance and hand the side their first victory at this year’s event.

Sarah Luvhunga scored in injury time to save face for Angola as Zambia are equal on four points with first placed Mozambique who defeated Comoros Islands 3-1 in the second match of the day.

Comoros drew blood first through Anllaouia Ali in the opening five minutes while Deolinda Gove found the equaliser later in the half but

Mozambique were determined to get a lead and were rewarded early in the second half when Lucia Moҫambique was brought down in the box and they got a penalty. Gove put that away to complete her brace.

She could have had a hat-trick but her third goal was disallowed two minutes after the penalty. Luis Fuma’s charges were not done yet with Emilia Cazembe scoring a screamer from range to make it 3-1 five minutes to the final whistle.

Angola are placed third with three points while Comoros are bottom of the group table with no points.

Monday will see Group C Match Day 2 with Botswana and Lesotho opening proceedings at midday and Namibia and Zimbabwe following up in the latest kick-off at 15h30.

After 10 matches played, 38 goals have been scored with the biggest victory being Malawi 8-0 Eswatini on Saturday with Temwa Chawinga set for the Golden Boot as she has 7 goals – 5 ahead of compatriot Sabinah Thom; Deolinda Gove (Mozambique); Sarah Jere (Zambia); Luvunga (Angola) and Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa).

One goal apiece is from Malawi’s Leticia Chinyamula, Rose Kadzera and Carolyne Mathyola and the others are Hadhirami Ali (Comoros), Caupe (Angola), Emili Cazembe (Mozambique), Millicent Hikuam (Namibia), Sikhanyiso Magagula (Eswatini), Matuvova (Angola), Kesegofetse Mochawe (Botswana), Priviledge Mupeti (Zimbabwe), Tenanile Ngcamphalala (Eswatini), Jackline Nkole (Zambia), Khesani Nkuna (South Africa), Rina Raharimalala (Madagascar), Sambo (Angola), Samkelisiwe Selana (South Africa), Sphumelele Shamase (South Africa) with an own goal from Hadhirami Ali (Comoros).—Info courtesy of 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship website