NICO Pension rewards long serving staff; ‘Back bone of a company is human resource’

15 years and counting for Tione Moyo (right)

By Duncan Mlanjira

NICO Pension has rewarded three of its long serving members of staff in recognition that their dedication to work has contributed to the company providing value added services to its clients.

The staff were awarded with a framed certificate of long service and cash prizes at a ceremony held on Wednesday at NICO Group’s head office in Chibisa House in Blantyre.

NICO Pension’s General Manager, Gerald Chima took cognizance that members of staff are the back bone of any company and thus they need to be encouraged for their dedication throughout the years they served.

“Your contribution throughout these years has helped the NICO Group grow and thus it is important to reward such dedication,” he said.

“It’s not just that you have served long but you have always been results-oriented and moving forward, let’s continue such dedication to work in order to move the NICO Group forward.”

He added that NICO Group strives to provide a value system that benefits both the clients and members of staff.

“Let’s keep working hard and let this be an example to be emulated by the rest of us in the Group so that with due time, we all stand to benefit,” Chima said.

Two of the staff, Tione Moyo (working in relationship management department) and Ulemu Mchulu (in claims management) have served 15 years since 2005 when the pension services were under NICO Life and when it was split they were deployed to NICO Pension.

Rachael Makolija joined the Group 10 years ago first with NicoTech before being transferred to NICO Pension where she is the finance manager.

Human Resources Manager, Brian Chigamba said all three have added value to the company in not just that they have served long but through their own innovative dedication to work.

“Rachael possesses a natural dedicated personality; loved by all and above all else very serious with her work in such that she demands the same seriousness from everyone else,” Chigamba said.

“Tione is always jovial, not just to fellow members of staff but to clients — fitting her role in the relationship management.

“The same is with Ulemu — he is just as dedicated as his colleagues and the rest of the staff that form part of the NICO Group family,” he said.

Representing the awardees, Makolija said they don’t take this gesture for granted because ever since they joined the Group, they have benefitted in many professional and economic ways.

“It’s an honour that we belong to a family that cares and value us, the employees,” she said.

“We have benefitted a lot professionally through various trainings we have undergone that made us aspire to provide the best services to our clients.

“We commit ourselves to continue working hard to achieve the objective of making our clients continue to have faith in the services provided by the NICO Group,” she said.

NICO Group is the country’s largest financial services provider in insurance, asset management, pensions administration and banking as well as in the hospitality industry through Ryalls Hotel.