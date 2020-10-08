Nearly 220,000 active COVID-19 cases across Africa after 14.5m tests

allAfrica.com & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

As of Thursday, October 8, COVID-19 confirmed cases from 55 African countries have reached 1,536,831 with reported deaths having reached 37,095, and recoveries at 1,279,758.

Currently, 219,976 cases are active and 14,550,719 tests have been performed.

South Africa has the most reported cases — 685,155, with deaths numbering 17,248. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (140,024), Egypt (104,035) Ethiopia (80,895), Nigeria (59,738) and Algeria (52,520).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, from 761 tests done, Malawi has registered six new COVID-19 cases, 51 new recoveries and no new deaths.



Of the new cases, two are locally transmitted infections — both are from Lilongwe Health District and the other four are imported infections of which two are refugees that have recently arrived at the Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa Health District and the other two imported cases were identified at Mwanza border during routine screening.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,809 cases including 180 deaths and of these cases, 1,157 are imported infections and 4,652 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 4,626 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,003 from thencumulative figure of 55,488 tests conducted in the country so far since April.

Co-chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka — in his Thursday update — reminds the public not to drop their guard but continue to observe the preventive measures that are still in force.

“COVID-19 infection spreads faster in overcrowding places and it is very important to take caution when organizing or when attending mass gatherings as the risk of contracting and spreading the disease is high.

“The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading.

“Therefore, COVID-19 prevention and containment measures should be highly considered for all mass gatherings.”

Dr. Phuka says apart from personal prevention practices (such as handwashing, staying home when sick, maintaining 1 metre of distance and wearing a face mask properly) and environmental prevention practices (such as cleaning and disinfection of commonly touched surfaces) are important ways to prevent the spread of the virus, those considering organizing an event has to follow:

– Constant consultation with local health authorities before planning the event event

– Briefing guests about precautions before the event starts; during the event, remind guests of these precautions and ensure they are followed

– Choosingboutdoor venues over indoor spaces and if indoors, to ensure the area is well-ventilated

– Minimizingbcrowding by staggering arrivals and departures, numbering entries, designating seats/places and marking the floor to ensure physical distancing between people of at least one meter

– Providing all necessary supplies — hand hygiene stations, hand sanitizer or soap and water, tissues, closed-lid bins, distance markers, masks.