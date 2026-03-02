Namibia came from behind to stun South Africa and clinch their first-ever COSAFA Women’s Championship title

* Namibia’s Zenatha Coleman was named Player of the Tournament while her teammate Melissa Matheus won the Golden Glove

* As defending champions Zambia secured third place with a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the playoff

Namibia came from a goal behind to secure their first-ever COSAFA Women’s Championship title with a 2-1 win over record seven-time winners South Africa in the final at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane yesterday.

A repeat of the 2006 final won by South Africa, yesterday’s final was a cagey affair with neither side posing much of a threat in the opening half. Banyana had the first chance when Mokoma struck the crossbar from range just after 20 minutes.

The breakthrough came seven minutes after the half-hour mark, Majiya netting her second goal of the tournament from a Sinegugu Zondi assist.

Namibia responded after the break with substitute Millicent Hikuam attempting to level from outside the box but fired wide while Zenatha Coleman came close twice, first shooting over the bar and then forcing Banyana goalkeeper Casey Gordon into a goal-line clearance from a set-piece.

The equaliser finally arrived nine minutes into the second half when substitute Hanavi caught Gordon off her line with a long-range effort and as both sides probed for a winner, the match went into extra time and Ngonda put Namibia ahead inside the opening two minutes, finishing from a Coleman assist.

South Africa nearly forced penalties in the second half of extra time, but substitute Salgado was denied by the woodwork.

Earlier in the day, Zambia secured third place with a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in the playoff in which Agnes Phiri scored twice in the first half, while Mercy Chipasula added a third on the stroke of half-time to seal victory and the bronze medal for the outgoing champions.

Zimbabwe’s consolation goal came from Rutendo Makore in first-half injury time, her third of the tournament and the 2017 top scorer joined Malawi Scorchers’ duo of Deborah Henry and Ireen Khumalo, along with Lesotho’s Makhotso Moalosi, as joint 3-goal top scorers.

Deborah Henry’s three goals from the hat-trick in the 8-1 triumph of Lesotho and the brace from Ireen Khumalo in the same match, did not count because they were from a side that ended bottom of the table.

In the other individual awards, Namibia’s Zenatha Coleman was named Player of the Tournament while her teammate Melissa Matheus won the Golden Glove as South Africa claimed the Fair Play prize.

Namibia have joined Malawi and Zimbabwe with one title each. Malawi earned it in 2023 after being runners-up in 2021 while Zimbabwe clinched it in 2011 with two runners-up in 2002, 2017.

South Africa won the title 7 times (2002, 2006, 2008, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) and were runners-up 4 times (2011, 2022, 2024, 2025) while outgoing champions Zambia lifted it twice (2022, 2024) and runners-up twice (2019, 2023).

Head of operations for sponsors, Hollywoodbets, Morgan Shandu observed that it was inspiring to watch the incredible action at the tournament, saying: “The calibre of football displayed over the past few weeks has without a doubt demonstrated that women’s football in southern Africa is thriving.

“The passion, determination and skill shown by every team, speaks volumes about the bright future of the sport.”—Match report by COSAFA Media; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express