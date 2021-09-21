Nacala Logistics brings in high-capacity locomotives set to haul 120-loaded wagons at a go

* Previous locomotives were smaller and slower transporting a maximum capacity of only 53 wagons of cargo



By Duncan Mlanjira

Nacala Logistics, managers of the rail transport system in the country, announces that it has brought in bigger, heavier, more reliable and high-capacity locomotives called Dash 9, that are set to haul 120-loaded wagons at one go.

In a public statement on its social media, Nacala Logistics says their previous locomotives were smaller and slower transporting a maximum capacity of only 53 wagons of cargo.

“Dash 9 Locomotives have the capacity to carry a minimum of 90 wagons to a maximum of 120 at one go,” says the statement.

“We will be able to export and import a lot of goods at once — resulting in reduced costs and more revenue [as] transit times will be greatly reduced from 5 to 2 days between Nacala Port [in Mozambique] and Limbe.”

Since the trains will be travelling at top speeds, Nacala Logistics warns motorists and pedestrians “to exercise caution and patience when the trains are passing a level crossing” since the trains will be longer than before since the locomotives will be carrying a lot of wagons at once.

“Pedestrians must never walk, play or sleep on the railway line or pass underneath the wagons when the trains stop,” says the statement.

Nacala Logistics also announced that all maintenance works on the railway line between Limbe and Nkaya in Balaka has been completed and that passenger train services resumes from Saturday, September 25.

At the official inauguration of the new Shire North Bridge in July that connects Limbe-Nkaya rail system — which was officially opened by President Lazarus Chakwera — Chief Executive Officer for Central East African Railways (CEAR), Wellington Soares advised the government to invest and promote the railway sector, saying it has potential in fostering socio-economic development in the country.

Soares said railway transport is the cheapest mode and the only type which can carry loads of goods at once, thereby making it convenient, giving an example when CEAR was given the opportunity to supply farm inputs under the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) — which it managed to deliver in time using the railway transport.

Soares had said that was “a milestone in the cargo service”, while assuring government that his company would work hard to see that the railway industry grows, citing renovation and construction of Limbe Railway Station which, he said, would be the biggest in Malawi.

Soares said the new Shire North Railway Bridge is part of the Nacala Corridor which will remain vital when it comes to the cheapest and easiest way of transportation.

When Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) adjusts fuel prices, it applies the Automatic Pricing Mechanism as according to in-bond landed cost (IBLC), which is the weighted average of costs for each route the fuel is transported.

The weighted average of costs is set at 50% through Beira (currently by road); 30% through Dar-es-Salaam (by road) and 20% for Nacala by road and train).

If the fuel transportation was to be used through rail (Beira and Nacala) as was done during President Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led government, pump prices could have been lower than the current — at close to K1,000 a litre which is bound to be increased much sooner.

At Shire North function, Chakwera said the goal for the rail projects underway is to have a railway system that is truly national and announced that his administration is set to continue the phased rehabilitation and upgrading of the 201km Marka-Limbe railway line that connects to the Mozambican border.

This rail line is economically important for Malawi for goods and fuel importation from Beira in Mozambique, which was viable in the past.

The rehabilitation starts from the border Marka up to Nsanje to Limbe and thereafter from Nkaya-Salima; Salima-Lilongwe and Lilongwe-Mchinji, which has been made possible through a concession agreement with CEAR.

However, in a statement early this month, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a restriction against the Ministry Transport and Public Works from allowing Mota-Engil to go ahead with the contract it was awarded to design, upgrade and rehabilitate the railway section between Marka-Bangula.

In its statement issued on September 3 following a complaint the Bureau received alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the procurement process, the Portuguese construction company Mota-Engil was restrained from going ahead with the contract

The Ministry of Transport and Public Works awarded the contract to Mota-Engil from the bid that involved four other construction companies — two Chinese and one Malawian but connected with foreign firms.

Mota-Engil quoted its bid at K48 billion; China Railway at K60 billion; China Civil Engineering Construction at K79 billion; D&M Rail Construction/Mabro JV (Malawi) at K97 billion and ABD/Golden Star/Lennings JV (Malawi/South Africa) at K95 billion.

According to the notification of intention to award the contract, which was flighted in the newspapers, Ministry of Transport and Public Works indicated that the reason for the rejection of two Malawian companies with connection to foreign entities was that they were “non-responsive”.

The statement from principal public relation officer, Egrita Ndala had said the restriction was in pursuant to powers invested in the ACB under section 23 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

But commenting on social media, the public defended the choice of Mota-Engil as capable of delivering a good job and that in normal circumstances, winning bidders are those who quote the lowest cost after an evaluation by the client if indeed such a cost can deliver a satisfactory job.

While others defended Mota-Engil that it is always preferred to carry out major government construction projects because it delivers impeccable and satisfactory work citing construction of the railway line from Moatize in Mozambique, passing through Mwanza, Neno and Balaka all the way to Nacala.