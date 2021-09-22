Orlando Pirates star Gabadinho attracting bad publicity in South Africa

* False circulate that he detained for hours at a club over a huge bill amounting to R26,000 (about K1.4 million)

* After buying rounds of drinks that included strangers but Club Propaganda refutes the report

* Says the issue is being blown out of proportion aimed at tarnishing Gaba’s image as well as of the club

* These are unfortunate developments, and he needs a lot of counselling—Malawian Chancy Gondwe tells Kickoff.com

By Duncan Mlanjira

It seems Malawi international football star Gabadinho Mhango, who plays for South Africa Premier Soccer giants Orlando Pirates, has drawn bad blood with his host country’s media as he has been in the spotlight for wrong reasons.

A few days ago, it was reported that Gaba was detained for hours by the security personnel of an entertainment joint named Club Propaganda over a huge bill amounting to R26,000 (about K1.4 million) after buying rounds of drinks that included strangers.

This bad publicity came after Gaba was not featured in Orlando Pirates’ 3-1 win over Chippa United last Saturday, saying it was because he had been detained at the club.

But in a report by Malawi24 on Tuesday, Club Propaganda refuted the report through its Facebook page, saying the issue is being blown out of proportion aimed at tarnishing Gaba’s image as well as of the club.

The Club described Gaba as “a respectable patron” and that they “have never experienced negative challenges of whatsoever” from the Malawian.

“Our relationship remains healthy, intact, we look forward to continuous hosting of our esteemed guest and countless visitors from all walks of life,” Malawi24 quotes the Club’s statement as saying.

But another angle resurfaced on Wednesday, this time published in that country’s Daily Sun newspaper with a screaming ‘Soccer star in porn fight’ which details that after leaving Club Propaganda he left in the company of friends that included that country porn movie actress Wandi Ndlovu.

The paper says Gaba was involved in a war of words altercation with Ndlovu at the next venue they went to party at ahead of the match against Chippa United.

Orlando Pirates refused to comment on reports linking their player with any wrongdoing, as reported by Soccer Laduma, which quoted the team’s Pirates administrator Floyd Mbele as saying he was in no mood to discuss the matter.

However, a report by Kickoff.com on Wednesday says Gaba has been issued with a stern warning on his rumoured lifestyle after a number of alleged incidents.

Reports on video footage of what appears to be the Orlando Pirates attacker has been circulating on social media recently over the past few days, says Kickoff.com

“These are unfortunate developments, and he needs a lot of counselling,” Kickoff.com quotes Malawian Chancy Gondwe, who played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Wits University in the PSL.

The report said Chauncy spoke last year on how his lifestyle negatively impacted his career before turning his life around to become a pastor after his playing days.

“I think it is appropriate that you are talking to me because this means I will now get in touch with the Football Association of Malawi to give me his number so that I can talk to him.

“I went through the same things when I was in South Africa and look what eventually happened to my career. When you are famous everyone wants to be associated with you and you won’t realise it because you are enjoying the attention.

“The trouble is that most of the time, you end up losing everything because you are taking things for granted.

“When all this nightclub business is happening, you feel like you are sitting on top of the world, but life will humble you. The next thing you will soon be history so such kind of people needs someone who can talk to them.

“It is easy to mess your career by doing such things,” Gondwe is quoted as saying by KickOff.com.

Gaba, who has been in the PSL since 2013 starting out with Bloemfontein Celtic before stints with Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits, is reported to have not played in the last two Pirates games and is also without a goal since June.