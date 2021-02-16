Muslim Youth United raises K10m of targeted K20m just 24 hours after rolling out second phase fundraiser for Queens Hospital’s COVID-19 equipment

* In the first phase in January, MYU raised K8 million to procure two patient monitors; 800 heparin vials (medications)

* As well 25 rain coats; 25,000 face masks and 21 pulse meters

Donations to First Capital Bank; Limbe Branch; account# 0001704001704 under the name Muslim Youth United – Sadaqa

* Airtel Money transfers is through +265 995 402 817

By Duncan Mlanjira

In less than 24 hour since rolling out the second phase of fundraising to procure essential medical equipment for Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s COVID-19 treatment units, Muslim Youth United (MYU) has already raised K10 million of the targeted K20 million.

The second phase targets to procure drier and washing machine; oxygen flow meters: humidifier bottles; suction machines; drug trolleys; cellular blankets; patient trolleys; surgical masks and sanitizers.

The items have been identified as needful in consultation with the relevant authorities at Queens Hospital.

In the first phase in January, MYU raised K8 million, which exceeded the targeted K5 million which was used to procure two patient monitors; 800 heparin vials (medications); 25 rain coats; 25,000 face masks and 21 pulse meters.

At the presentation of items Queens Hospital’s Deputy Director responsible for clinical services, Kelvin Mponda told the grouping that they had erected more tents as treatment units to be able to accommodate extra intake of 150 to the current 120 patients it could hold.

Thus they needed more support in terms of medical equipment and supplies which MYU, the philanthropic arm of Malawi Muslims, is aiming at achieving.

Mponda had indicated that during the first wave of the pandemic, they were using over 25,000 face masks in a month but now they are at over 100,000 a month.

“We still need more support from all stakeholders so that together we can control this pandemic.

“When the public supports the fight, it’s not like they are just assisting the patients we have here — they are also helping to stop the spread of the virus to themselves,” he had said.

MYU chairperson Abdullah Panjwani said due to the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths, discussions with Queens Hospital continued that led to this second appeal.

MYU’s partnership with Queens Hospital goes a long way as adopted two pediatric wards at Queens, named ‘We Care’ wards and has also previously assisted Queens in the fight against COVID-19.

During the first outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, MYU supplied PPEs for the We Care wards that included 1,000 face masks, 50 washing stations, liquid dispensers and disinfectant fluids. In December last year, they donated 300 face shields to healthcare workers.

MYU also manages a feeding programme at Queens every Wednesday since two years ago in which they supply food items for the kitchen.

The grouping says no Zakaat money should also not be used for this project and contributions to be deposited in First Capital Bank; Limbe Branch; account# 0001704001704 under the name Muslim Youth United – Sadaqa

Airtel Money transfers is through +265 995 402 817 and for pledges to contact Molana Riaz Bhana (https://wa.me/+265991785785); Abbas Panjwani (https://wa.me/+265999826666); Dr Hussein Twabi (https://wa.me/+265996855462); Abdullah Panjwani (https://wa.me/+265999660786)