Muslim Youth United exceeds K20m COVID-19 fundraising target by over K16m

* K36m worth of medical equipment handed over to Queens Hospital



* First fundraising phase in January raised K10 million for same Queens

* Making it a total K46 million towards the fight against the second wave of the pandemic

* Most equipment set to be used post COVID-19 era

By Duncan Mlanjira

Muslim Youth United (MYU) on Sunday presented K36 million worth of COVID-19 medical equipment and and its related supplies to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s treatment units.

The equipment was procured following a second phase of fundraising campaign in which they targeted K20 million but they exceeded it by K16 million.

The items that were presented — and is set to be used life after the COVID-19 pandemic era — included 5 drug trolleys; 5 suction machines; 10 patient trolleys; 123 cellular blankets, 20 humidifier bottles, 20 flow meters; 20 patient monitors and one washing machine.

They also include personal protective items such as 1,000 liters of hand sanitizers in drums, 20 cartons containing bottles of hand sanitizers and 2,250 face masks.

All the items were identified as needful in consultation with the relevant authorities at Queens Hospital.

In the first phase in January, MYU raised K10 million — which exceeded the targeted K5 million and was used to procure two patient monitors; 800 heparin vials (medications); 25 rain coats; 25,000 face masks and 21 pulse meters.

In total MYU has spent K46 million towards the fight against the second wave of the pandemic that hit the country very hard at the beginning of this year.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Queens, Gibson Ngwira took cognizance that most of the medical equipment was essential as the hospital fights to flatten the curve of the second wave but thereafter it would be used for future medical care services.

“We really appreciate what MYU is doing for Queens as they have supported us in many ways such as adopting two pediatric wards at Queens, named ‘We Care’ wards and has also previously assisted Queens in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

During the first outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, MYU supplied PPEs for the We Care wards that included 1,000 face masks, 50 washing stations, liquid dispensers and disinfectant fluids. In December last year, they donated 300 face shields to healthcare workers.

In his remarks, MYU member Dr. Hussein Twabi said Queens was identified to be assisted because it is a referral hospital that also sounded an SOS soon after it was being overwhelmed with new admissions per day when the second wave hit Blantyre.

“Queens was receiving some cases outside Blantyre District and in one way we have assisted others from elsewhere who have sought COVID-19 medical assistance.

“At the same time, we assist Queens through the We Care wards and a feeding programme we manage every Wednesday which benefits over 800 patients — some of whom come from outside Blantyre District as well.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought trauma and misery to many Malawians through illnesses, deaths and economic hardship as most people who are bread winners had to self isolate at home.

“But the good news is that the public is responding well to the preventive measures that were put in place by the government and together we will win this war,” Twabi said.

Also present was representation from Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), whose Board of Trustees chairperson, Sheikh Ali Kennedy applauded MYU and encouraged them to continue their spirit of sharing and advancing their slogan of ‘Enlightenment Through Empowerment’.

One of MYU elder members, Abbas Panjwani said much as it is said that the youth are future leaders, what MYU is doing is being “the leader of today”.

“Don’t wait for tomorrow in order to be the catalyst for change, be the leader of today just as you are doing and make the world a better place to live in.

“Since 2017 when MYU came into existence, you have demonstrated that there is power in unity by carrying out different charity activities and it’s worth to mention that the first project was channeled to Queens,” he said.

Some of the projects MYU has carried out include donating physiotherapy equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre, MACOHA and FEDOMA in Blantyre two years — that included 120 wheelchairs, 20 walkers and 100 walking sticks.

In November last year, MYU donated a further 10 wheelchairs to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre to strengthen the relationship that this the philanthropy arm of Muslims in Malawi has with the centre.

And in October last year, MYU organised — for the second year running — a Blood Donation Camp at Mpingwe Sports Club for the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service.