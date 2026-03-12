MLS amplifies call for legislation of whistleblowers protection being advanced by AACC anti-corruption ambassador in Malawi Rev. Maulidi

* Contained MLS’ comprehensive evaluation of Public Service Pension Trust Fund purchase of Amaryliss Hotel for Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee’s scrutiny

* Whose red flags were raised by whistleblowers, who for security reasons, could not come forward publicly and MLS adhered to ensure their protection

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its comprehensive evaluation of Public Service Pension Trust Fund purchase of Amaryliss Hotel for Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee’s scrutiny, the Malawi Law Society (MLS) emphasised that the red flags on the controversial sale were raised by whistleblowers, who for security reasons, could not come forward publicly and thus MLS adhered to ensure their protection.

In its report following PAC’s request for MLS to provide a detailed analysis the-controversial-acquisition-of-amaryllis-hotel/ by Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF), MLS “reiterates the need for Parliament to seriously consider fast-tracking whistleblower protection legislation, whose importance cannot be overemphasised”.

MLS maintained that the call emanates to the fact this is “connected to the Society’s broader mandate under section 64(d) of the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act (2017); ‘to protect matters of public interest touching, ancillary or incidental to law’.

MLS thus based its investigations from the anonymously received information regarding the proposed Amaryllis Hotel acquisition, which contained some serious allegations that pointed towards a departure from fiduciary duties since the PSPTF was established to safeguard the retirement benefits of public service employees — and it was, therefore, incumbent upon its trustees and managers to act with the highest degree of prudence, diligence, and fidelity”.

Meanwhile, PAC’s chairperson, Steve Malondera has indicated that the committee has recommended capacity building within the ACB and stronger protection for whistleblowers to improve corruption investigations.

“All we need going forward is to ensure whistleblowers are protected because some of the limitations raised were due to lack of information from the whistleblower,” Malondera said after engaging with the ACB acting Director General, Gabriel Chembezi today as part of the investigations.

The call for Parliament to seriously consider fast-tracking whistleblower protection legislation is also being advanced by All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) along with the African Union Advisory Board against Corruption (AUABC).

Rev. Baxton Maulidi is AACC’s economic justice & accountability champion in Malawi, maintains that government should put strong mechanisms in place in order to protect whistleblowers on corruption and other social vices.

In November 2024, Rev. Maulidi was invited and made a presentation during 8th annual AUABC anti-corruption dialogue held in Arusha, Tanzania held under the theme; ‘Effective Whistleblowers Protection Mechanism: A Critical Tool in the Fight against Corruption’.

He was invited soon after he championed that if the fight against corruption is to be achieved in Malawi, members of the public should be encouraged on corruption whistleblowing — and should be protected.

Rev. Maulidi thus encourages for more whistleblowers to come forward to help the government in the fight against corruption while asking the authorities “to develop the mechanism that would protect whistleblowers, “who are important in the exposure of the vice that is affecting Malawi and the rest of the African continent”.

This is the same call that MLS is now advancing as it reiterates its call for “Parliament to seriously consider fast-tracking the whistleblower protection legislation”.