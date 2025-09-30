MEC to conduct parliamentary re-elections in four constituencies

MEC chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja

By Pempho Kantayeni, Sheminah Nkhoma, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja announced that there will be parliamentary re-elections in four constituencies, which were suspended due to various issues.

Speaking at the National Tally Centre at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe last evening, Mtalimanja said the election in Blantyre West Constituency was halted following the death of a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Michael Isaac Chisala while in Nkhotakota Liwaladzi, the process was paused after candidate Daniel Binda petitioned the court to review MEC’s decision to reject his nomination papers, citing underpayment of nomination fees.

Similarly, in Dedza Mtakataka Constituency, Charles Sandramu challenged MEC’s rejection of his nomination papers on the same grounds, prompting a judicial review.

In Nkhotakota Liwaladzi, Daniel Binda applied to the court for a review after MEC’s decision to reject his nomination for paying less than the prescribed while results in Lilongwe Mtandire-Mtsiriza Constituency, although voting took place, were nullified.

This follows a complaint regarding the handling of invalid votes, which were reportedly opened at the district council level contrary to MEC’s established procedures.

“All invalid votes must be processed through a proper procedure,” Justice Mtalimanja said. “In this case, they were opened at the district council, which violates our rules. As a result, the Commission has resolved to conduct a fresh election in the constituency.”

She explained that the Council Returning Officer acted beyond their authority by preparing records related to the parliamentary election: “The conduct of the Council Returning Officer in opening the tamper-evident envelopes and purporting to examine the void votes was a serious misconduct and has caused a serious irregularity.”

The complaint was lodged by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspiring Member of Parliament, George Zulu, who raised concerns over discrepancies in the void vote figures.

He indicated that 445 void votes were recorded at the constituency level, yet only 345 were submitted to the District Tally Centre. Unofficial results had shown Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Alfred Gangata narrowly leading with 12,289 votes against Zulu’s 12,284 — a margin of just five votes.

Justice Mtalimanja also announced that Lilongwe Chilobwe Constituency Parliamentary elections did not take place because there was only one candidate who was duly nominated — MCP’s Lawrence Chaziya and has thus being elected uncontested.

The partial determined results for the parliamentary elections covered Chitipa, Karonga, Karonga Town, Nkhata Bay, Rumphi, Mzimba, Mzuzu City, Likoma, Nkhotakota, Kasungu District, Kasungu Municipality, Ntchisi and Dowa

MEC will finalise the announcement of results in all constituencies in this evening and on behalf of the entire Commission, Justice Mtalimanja extended her “heartfelt congratulations to all who have emerged victorious in these elections”.

“Your success is not only a personal achievement but also a reflection of the trust and confidence that the people have placed in you. Winning an election is both an honor and a responsibility, and it signifies the faith that citizens have entrusted in your leadership, vision, and commitment to serve.

“We urge you to remember that leadership is about inclusiveness, accountability, and dedication to the welfare of all citizens, not just those who voted for you. The Commission believes that your role now is to unitecommunities, promote peace, and ensure that the aspirations of the people are translated into meaningful development.

“To those who did not make it this time, we also recognise your efforts and contributions to the democratic process. Elections are not the end of participation in governance, but a step in the continuous journey of building our democracy.

“May this outcome strengthen our collective resolve to work together for the progress of our nation. Once again, congratulations to all winners — I wish you well.”