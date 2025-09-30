Kamuzu family members lose their Parliamentary seats in Kasungu to independent candidates

* Former finance minister, Ken Kandodo; former health minister, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and former 1st deputy speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo

* All representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) along with Mike Bango and Paul Nkhoma who lost to People’s Party and DPP candidates *

By Duncan Mlanjira

Three family members of the country’s first Head of State, late Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda — Ken Kandodo, Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda and Madalitso Kazombo — have lost their Parliamentary seats in Kasungu District.

All three had served in very distinct positions of government as Ken Kandodo — who is the Kamuzu family representative — is a former finance minister (2009-2011) and former minister of labour (2020); Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda is the immediate past health minister while Madalitso Kazombo is immediate past 1st deputy speaker of Parliament.

All were representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the august House and are joined as casualties from Kasungu by Mike Bango and Paul Nkhoma who lost to People’s Party (PP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidates.

Ken Kandodo lost to Chikondi Chisale in Kasungu Central Constituency; Kandodo Chiponda to Golden Msilimba in Kasungu South East and Kazombo to Felix Nkhoma in Kasungu East while Mike Bango to PP’s Beatrice Mwale in Kasungu North.

MCP’s Paul Nkhoma lost to DPP’s Oswald Chirwa in Kasungu North North East while immediate past finance minister, Simplex Chithyola Banda, also of the MCP, retained his Kasungu South Constituency seat.

Two other MCP candidates who have won are Emmanuel Mseteka in Kasungu North West and Jailosi Bonongwe in Kasungu West. Other independents are Milliam Jekapu and Noel Nkhubwe in Kasungu Municipality.

Ken Kandodo first served in the Cabinet as minister of finance from 2009-2011 under President Bingu wa Mutharika and became renowned for his zero deficit budget in Malawi in 2011, which was met with widespread criticism.

Soon after the Constitutional Court-ordered rerun of the 2029 presidential election in June 2020, the President Lazarus Chakwera-led MCP/UTM Tonse Alliance, appointed Kandodo as minister of labour but was relieved of his ministerial position in April 2021 due to the alleged fraudulent use of CoVID-19 funds — but later he expressed regret over the decision.

As Minister of Health, Kandodo-Chiponda — who won the Kasungu South East Constituency parliamentary seat in 2014 and retained it in 2019 — was instrumental in addressing public health challenges, including the CoVID-19 pandemic and cholera outbreaks.

She’s also co-chair of the Global Financing Facility’s Investors Group, focusing on improving maternal and child health and some notable initiatives include launch of eradication of cholera by 2030 and strengthening health systems in the face of climate change.

She has also emphasised the importance of community engagement, multisectoral approaches, and cross-border collaboration in preventing and managing public health emergencies.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Chemistry from Chancellor College and a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Western Cape and has worked as a biochemist, pharmacist manager, and board member of various organizations, including Malawi Pharmacies Ltd and City Pharmacies Limited.

As Deputy Speaker, Kazombo has been instrumental in managing parliamentary proceedings, although his decisions have sometimes sparked controversy and raised questions about leadership and procedural adherence.

He has led a Malawian delegation to Morocco to strengthen partnerships between the two countries, exploring areas of cooperation in economic, social, cultural, and political spheres.

Kazombo has emphasised the importance of parliamentary oversight in ensuring transparency and accountability in public projects, bemoaning inadequate funding for Parliament to scrutinize government projects effectively.

Some of the notable incidents during his tenure include suspension of MPs from parliamentary proceedings, citing disorderly conduct or procedural issues and he has faced challenges in managing contentious issues, including a recent incident where he halted parliamentary proceedings due to a technical issue or disagreement.

Kazombo’s decisions have sparked calls for reforms to enhance procedural clarity, strengthen leadership, and depoliticise parliamentary roles.—Background check from AI