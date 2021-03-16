MEC does not have any legal mandate over handouts during political campaigns

Mukumbwa (right) during the engagement meeting

* As Clergy seek clarification ahead of March 30 by-election in Karonga North West Constituency

* Jurisdiction of Political Parties Act of 2018 lies in the hands of its Registrar

* The Act is yet to be gazzeted—Registrar of Political Parties Chikumbutso Namelo

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it does not have any legal mandate over handouts that contesting candidates provide to the electorates in an election campaign.

This was said by MEC Commissioner Anthony Mukumbwa in response to a question that Pastor Mwayiwawo Soko asked during an engagement meeting MEC held on Monday in Karonga North West Constituency aimed at courting the clergy to civic educate their followers on the voting process during the March 30 by-election.

Pastor Soko had asked MEC to elaborate the legality of handouts and the role the Commission plays to eradicate the syndrome which he said derails development.

He had asked why MEC does not act on the handouts syndrome which he said is barred by the Law.

In an interview, Soko said he has noted with great concern that within the constituency, there are candidates who are busy preparing tea parties, food and dishing out various items with the aim of inducing voters.

“Despite the enactment of the Law in 2018 to bar politicians from dishing out handouts, the tendency is refusing to die,” the Pastor said. “This is retrogressive because voters are swayed to vote for a person who cannot deliver, hence the need for MEC to clarify.”

However, Mukumbwa — while commending the concern — said it is not within MEC’s legal parameter to control the Political Parties Act of 2018, whose jurisdiction lies in the hands of the Registrar of Political Parties.

“The issue at hand is genuine. However, as a Commission, we do not have any control of the said Law,” he said.

“We handle cases that fall under the Electoral Law (Presidential and Parliamentary Act and Local Government Act). The reinforcement of the political parties Act of 2018 falls under the Registrar of political parties.”

In an interview, Registrar of Political Parties Chikumbutso Namelo said politicians are taking advantage of the unregulated law which is yet to be gazzeted.

“My office will soon write the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to engage political parties represented in Parliament on that law before gazetting it,” he said.

“And again, we will source resources to enable us bridge the gap on the part of the electorates through civic education.”

Meanwhile, Mukumbwa went on to implore men of God to mobilise the people they administer to go and vote in the forthcoming by-election to avoid voter apathy, pray for peaceful elections and civic educate them to reduce null and void votes. About 51,000 voters are expected to vote.

In response, Karonga District Pastors’ Fraternal chairperson Bishop Benson Chikapa assured the Commissioner of the clergy’s continued support and prayers to electoral matters to ensure peace and credibility of the by-elections.

MEC has approved eight candidates who will battle it out on March 30 to replace the fallen Karonga North West Constituency Member of Parliament, James Kamwambi, who died last month of COVID-19.