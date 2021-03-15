MCP, DPP, AFORD infiltrate Karonga North West ahead of March 30 by-election

Mwanamveka drumming up support from voters

* It’s a race against time and with just 15 days to go

* MCP’s Mwenifumbo organised 16 campaign rallies last weekend for candidate Daniel Mwanyongo Chitonya

* DPP’s Mwanamveka, Jappie Mhango drum up support for candidate Lusubilo Kamwambi

* AFORD’s regional governor Denis Mhone canvassed for their candidate Fwasani Silungwe

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

It was a busy Sunday for the eight candidates and their political cronies who crisscrossed Karonga North West scram linknticing for votes ahead of the March 30 by-election for the area.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) campaign team was led by Alfred Mwenifumbo over the weekend in which he organised about 16 campaign rallies where senior party members sold their candidate Daniel Mwanyongo Chitonya.

Mwenifumbo said time is of great essence thus the intensification of rallies aimed at canvassing votes from potential voters.

On his part after interacting with voters at Chisambilo and Bwiba primary schools, MCP regional chairperson Kezzie Msukwa said the only way Karonga Township can develop is to vote for Chitonya — whom he described as well-educated with vast work experience and development conscience.

“If you look at Karonga district, it is blessed with various agricultural activities ranging from rice, maize, bananas, cotton and cassava to cattle and fishing,” he said. “This is what Chitonya studied.

“And again, he is well connected that he will use his own initiative to lure partners to bring various developments such as portable water, health centres and school blocks on top of the development funds.”

Elsewhere, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was at Baka Primary School where senior ational executive committee member Joseph Mwanamveka was joined by the party’s treasurer Jappie Mhango and its regional governor (North) Ackim Mwanza to drum up support for their candidate, Lusubilo Kamwambi.

Mwanamveka said Kamwambi was the only potential candidate in the area who will continue with development work his brother, James Kamwambi left before he succumbed to COVID-19 in February.

Mwanamveka used the rally to discredit the Tonse Alliance government, saying they have failed to deliver their manifestos during the nine months it has been in government.

He said this is the reason why the DPP is hopeful of bouncing back in power come 2025 and this by-election will be a litmus test for them to weigh its capability and potential.

“Vote for Kamwambi who is humble and has the key to development. He will continue from where his brother left.

“Don’t vote for failures who have not lived up to their promises. They promised you three meals a day, one million jobs and duty free week but they have done nothing to date.”

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) was at Mbande School where its regional governor Denis Mhone represented party president Enoch Chihana and used a K1 million Fwasani Silungwe football and netball bonanza to garner support for the party’s candidate, Silungwe.

An independent candidate Anderson Mwaipinga was at Kasikizi, Ipyana, Kabwiri and Mwangata where he enticed voters by pledging to assist providing road infrastructure to improve in the constituency.