College of Medicine urges mainstream media to demystify misconceptions on COVID-19 vaccine

COM’s associate professor John Phuka addressing the journalists

By Tione Andsen, MANA

There is a lot of misinformation on COVID-19 vaccine through the unregulated social media and this has prompted College of Medicine (COM) to urged the mainstream media to be updating information on daily basis to reduce such cases of misinformation.

During an engagement with the media on COVID-19 vaccine roll out at Thope Lodge in Mponela Dowa on Sunday, COM Associate Professor John Phuka said the mainstream media remains the only trusted source of information regarding the vaccines and its effects.

He observed that since the country announced that it would be acquiring COVID-19 vaccine, they have been a lot of myths and misconceptions among many people.

“There has been a lot of misinformation on COVID-19 through social media which is bringing anxiety among people regarding the vaccine,” he said. “We need to do away with this so that people should have right information for them to make an informed decision.”

He added that COM and Ministry of Health are working in close collaboration to reach out to as many people as possible on COVID-19 vaccine awareness.

Thus Phuka added credence that the media has a role to play to ensure that rightful information was provided to the masses, adding that despite such misinformation, Malawi remains one of the best within the region in the coordination and management of COVID-19 cases.

Acting Deputy Director of Preventive Services for Health Education Service, Mavuto Thomas also challenged the media not to be perpetrators of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“He said people tend to believe more what mainstream media was publishing and if you resort to provide incorrect information people would continue living in fear.

“We need to work in close partnership with the media. We have the information about the vaccine — you are free to contact us.

“We will be willing to provide such information any time as long as you will not temper with it,” said Thomas, who was drafted in as a representative for southern African countries in a steering committee on Public Health Risk Communication and Community Engagement Community of Practice for Africa (PH-RCCE-CoPA).

The committee was formed in May, 2020 by Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) to strengthen capacity in public health risk communication for Africa in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas, who is part of the Malawi’s presidential taskforce on COVID-19, is also chairperson for Risk Communication and Community Engagement sub-committee on COVID-19.

Objectives of PH-RCCE-CoPA include facilitating discussion on emerging issues related to public health risk communication and community engagement in Africa; to promote best practices and provide a forum for the development of effective, coordinated and sustainable mechanisms for sharing information and experience.

It also includes providing strategic leadership and coordination for PH-RCCE initiatives in the continent in partnership with regional PH-RCCE networks and initiatives and to institutionalize PH-RCCE as an essential part of public health interventions in Africa.

Its roles and responsibilities include providing technical support and recommendations on PH-RCCE to governments in Africa, including on the preparation and implementation of their PH-RCCE country work plans and strategies; encourage members to engage in joint activities and discussions and facilitate regular information-sharing on PH-RCCE best practice and lessons learned.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express