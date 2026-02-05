Malawians are waiting for results, not for more talk—new Minister Itaye

* They want to see and feel the difference and this Ministry is critical in driving that change

* Therefore, I expect nothing less from each one of you. So, let’s go out there and deliver the difference

By Duncan Mlanjira

New Minister of Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism, Simon Itaye has told his Ministry’s senior management that his singular mandate is to deliver the difference that Malawians expect to see and so should they.

Itaye said this when he reported at his Capital Hill office in Lilongwe, adding that President Arthur Peter Mutharika has entrusted him to head the Ministry for a single reason which is to make Malawians see a difference in as far as the growth of the economy is concerned.

“We have talked enough,” he is quoted as saying by the Ministry’s official Facebook account. “Malawians, and indeed the Presidency, are not looking for more talk — they are waiting for results. They want to see and feel the difference and this Ministry is critical in driving that change.

“Therefore, I expect nothing less from each one of you. So, let’s go out there and deliver the difference,” he is quoted as saying.

Present in the meeting were his deputy, Edgar Tembo along with Secretary for Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism, Wiskes Nkombezi; Principal Secretary for Industrialisation, Bright Molande, directors and other members of the senior management.

Soon after taking his oath of office at Kamuzu Palace on Tuesday, Itaye told the media that improving-policy-implementation-and-working-closely-with-the-private-sector-will-be-central-to-achieving-his-ministry’s/ mandate.

He described his Ministry as a key driver of national development and economic growth as it “brings together industrialisation, business, trade and tourism, which are critical pillars for building a strong and resilient economy”.

He emphasised global development trends show that no country has achieved sustainable growth without prioritising industrialisation as a foundation for progress, adding that his focus will be on creating a conducive environment for business, trade and tourism to thrive as part of efforts to accelerate economic recovery.

The new Minister holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accountancy and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He also has a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of Malawi and Thames Valley University.

Itaye takes over from George Partridge, who was moved from the Ministry to replace Mafuta Mwale as the Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor.