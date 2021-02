Maravi Express

Registrar of the Malawi Judiciary, Gladys Assima Gondwe has announced the appointment of their Honour Innocent Nebi and Howard Pemba as new deputy chairpersons of Indistrial Relations Court in Blantyre and Lilongwe respectively.

Also appointed as five Chief Resident Magistrates — their Worship Dickson Sankhulani (North); Chimbizgani Kacheche (High Court – Principal Registry); Patrick Chirwa (Centre); Jean Kayira (South) and Austin J. Banda (East).