Malawi High Commission in India repatriates 179 Malawians back home

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi High Commission in New Delhi on Friday repatriated 179 Malawians back home who had been stranded due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown imposed by the Government of India.

A statement from the Malawi High Commission says the repatriated Malawians included 16 patients and their guardians, who travelled to India for medical treatment supported by Government of Malawi before the lockdown.

“Most of the passengers were stranded in India after their treatment,” says the statement, which adds that the other Malawians are businessmen who were also in India just before the lockdown

Amongst them are some Malawian students, who finished their studies but decided to proceed on holidays.

“The Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities in Malawi has been informed about the repatriated Malawians,” says the statement.