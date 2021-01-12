Sidik Mia dies, was on COVID-19 self-isolation

Maravi Express

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president Sidik Mia has died, reports ZBSNews.

Mia, who is minister of Transport on Facebook four days ago that tested positive for COVID-19.

He had said: “I have self-isolated at home. I have mild symptoms and my condition is very stable. I advise anyone who has been in close contact with me these past days to please get tested.

“I urge you all dear friends to PLEASE adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines. COVID-19 is real.

“I wish to take this opportunity to applaud all our healthcare workers for their dedication and the remarkable job they are doing. I thank you all for your kind words and good wishes.

“PLEASE STAY SAFE,” he had said.

Mia joins Minister of Local Government, Lingson Belekanyama who also died on Tuesday and reports indicate that he has succumbed to COVID-19 related complications, becoming a second high profile citizen to die of the deadly disease in just 24 hours.

On Monday, death was announced of Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Ernest Kantchentche in which Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako confirmed it was through COVID-19 he was diagnosed some two weeks ago and went into self-isolation.

Kazako also confirmed that Belekanyama, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Msinja South, had tested positive for the virus and was on self-isolation.