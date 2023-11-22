Magnificent Mali maul Mexico at U17 World Cup

* Morocco through after shootout drama following a stoppage-time equaliser against Iran

FIFA.com

Mali made light work of Concacaf champions Mexico beating them 5-0 in the last 16 of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023, with Mahamoud Barry — voted Player of the Match — scoring two goals and one each from Diarra, Kanate and Martial Tia.

Les Aigles were irresistible throughout, with the outcome all-but settled inside a one-sided opening 15 minutes in which the outclassed Mexicans conceded three times.

Barry was the difference-maker during this period, with his superb opening goal – curled home from 20 yards at the end of a flowing Mali move – setting the tone for what was to follow.

The athletic No 19’s second goal came just four minutes later, and from a near-identical position, with clever approach work again capped by a powerful and precise finish from inside the D.

Mexico simply had no answer to their African opponents, and fell further behind soon after when Ibrahim Diarra’s left-foot effort sneaked past Paolo Bedolla and into the bottom-left corner.

Meanwhile, Morocco scored a stoppage-time equaliser then beat IR Iran in a penalty shootout to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Iran’s Hesam Nafari missed from the spot before Morocco goalkeeper Taha Benrhozil saved a twice-taken kick from Kasra Taheri that gave Fouad Zahouani the chance to win it for the Atlas Cubs – and he duly smashed his penalty home to spark scenes of wild celebration.

Esmaeil Gholizadeh’s superb second-half header looked to have sent Iran through but a powerful volley from Nassim Azaouzi sent the game to penalties.

After a tense, cautious opening period, Morocco started the second half the stronger. Mohamed Hamony – who again was the Atlas Cubs’ most dangerous player – forced a stunning save from Iran goalkeeper Arsha Shakouri with a sweetly-struck curling effort from just inside the box.

Against the run of play, Iran hit the front on 73 minutes when Gholizadeh met an inviting cross from Nima Andarz with a precision header which went in off the post.

Morocco came within a whisker of a leveller when Amirmohammad Razaghinia’s thunderous free-kick hit the crossbar – but Azaouzi made no mistake when he lashed home on the volley soon after.

It went to penalties, where Morocco stopper Benrhozil was the hero to send his team through to the last eight to face Mali in Surakarta on Friday.