Tunisia tie on 6 points with Equatorial Guinea but top Group H through goals scored

* The Carthage Eagles scored late in the 87th minute after Seifallah Ltaeif was brought down inside the penalty box

* Namibia also share three points with the Flames but are third following their 2-0 triumph over Sao Tome e Principe

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following their last minute goal through Youssef Msakni penalty spot striker, beating Malawi Flames 1-0, Tunisia tie on six points with Equatorial Guinea but top 2026 World Cup qualifying Group H through goals scored.

Tunisia first beat São Tomé e Principe 4-0 in Match Day 1 last week, while Equatorial Guinea overcame also edged Namibia 1-0 last Wednesday and Liberia 1-0 on Monday to garner the 6 points.

The Match Days began from November 13-21 and the next match days will be held on June 3-11, 2024; March 17-25, 2025; September 1-9, 2025; October 6-14, 2025; and November 10-18, 2025.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup tournament is through a complex qualification as the final — to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada — will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams.

The top team from each group after Match Day 10 shall earn an automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals and additionally, the four best second-placed teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.

In what was a very competitive tussle, the Carthage Eagles broke the deadlock in the 87th minute after Lawrence Chaziya brought down Seifallah Ltaeif inside the penalty box and referee from Togo, Aklesso Gnama awarded the penalty.

Goalkeeper Brighton Munthali was completely beaten when he dived to his right while Msakni’s perfect strike was aimed to his right of the posts.

And in the additional minutes, the Tunisians almost scored but Munthali was up to the task and avoided further damage and he had been in total control of his penalty box until Munthali’s foul on Ltaeif.

On three occasions, Munthali stopped dangerous goal-bound shots when Malawi’ defense was caught napping.

Though the Flames troubled the visitors at some points, Tunisia enjoyed ball possession and attacked with intent but they couldn’t break a resolute defence of Chaziya, Dennis Chembezi, Tatenda M’balaka and Stanley Sanudi.

In the second half, Mabedi brought in Zambia-based Chifundo Mphasi, who scored on Friday against Liberia in Monrovia and his presence improved Malawi’s attacking prowess — but still couldn’t break the Carthage Eagles’ experience defence.

Meanwhile, Morocco made a winning start to their qualifying but several African heavyweights endured humbling results on Tuesday.

A report by CAFonline says Hakim Ziyech scored a sublime 40-yard drive as the Atlas Lions defeated 10-man Tanzania 2-0 on to launch their bid for the 2026 World Cup.

Ziyech lit up a dominant Moroccan display by firing home a dipping long-range strike on 28 minutes in Dar es Salaam. An own goal made it 2-0 after the break.

The Atlas Lions ultimately cruised but Zambia suffered a shock 2-1 loss away to Niger in the same group as veteran coach Avram Grant tasted his first defeat in charge of Chipolopolo.

However, the likes of Ghana, South Africa and Cameroon dropped points as Ghana were beaten 1-0 by Comoros while South Africa crashed 0-2 to Rwanda.

Guinea fell 1-0 to Botswana while Uganda edged Somalia by the same scoreline while Cote d’Ivoire continued their flawless start by defeating Gambia 2-0 away on Monday with Guinea-Bissau, Kenya and Madagascar recorded emphatic away victories over Djibouti, Seychelles and Chad respectively.

Guinea-Bissau earned a 1-0 win against Djibouti, Madagascar breezed past Chad 3-0 while Kenya’s Michael Olunga bagged a double inside six minutes as the Harambee Stars thrashed Seychelles 5-0.

Mali, who beat Chad 3-1 on Match Day 1, drew 1-1 home at home with Central African Republic.

Results so far:

Group A

Ethiopia 0-0 Sierra Leone

Egypt 6-0 Djibouti

Burkina Faso 1-1 Guinea Bissau

Sierra Leone 0-2 Egypt

Djibouti 0-1 Guinea Bissau

Ethiopia 0-3 Burkina Faso

Group B

Sudan 1-1 Togo

Senegal 4-0 South Sudan

Sudan 1-0 Congo DR

South Sudan 0-0 Mauritania

Togo 0-0 Senegal

Group C

Rwanda 0-0 Zimbabwe

Congo DR 2-0 Mauritania

Nigeria 1-1 Lesotho

South Africa 2-1 Benin

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria

Rwanda 2-0 South Africa

Lesotho 0-0 Benin

Group D

Cape Verde 0-0 Angola

Eswatini 0-1 Libya

Cameroon 3-0 Mauritius

Libya 1-1 Cameroon

Eswatini 0-2 Cape Verde

Mauritius 0-0 Angola

Group E

Zambia 4-2 Congo

Niger 0-1 Tanzania

Niger 2-1 Zambia

Tanzania 0-2 Morocco

Group F

Burundi 3-2 The Gambia

Gabon 2-1 Kenya

Côte d’Ivoire 9-0 Seychelles

Burundi 1-2 Gabon

Seychelles 0-5 Kenya

The Gambia 0-2 Côte d’Ivoire

Group G

Botswana 2-3 Mozambique

Algeria 3-1 Somalia

Mozambique 0-2 Algeria

Guinea 2-1 Uganda

Botswana 1-0 Guinea

Somalia 0-1 Uganda

Group H

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Namibia

Liberia 0-1 Malawi

Tunisia 4-0 Sao Tome e Principe

Liberia 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Malawi 0-1 Tunisia

Sao Tome e Principe 0-2 Namibia

Group I

Ghana 1-0 Madagascar

Comoros 4-2 Central African Republic

Mali 3-1 Chad

Mali 1-1 Central African Republic

Chad 0-3 Madagascar

Comoros 1-0 Ghana

* Additional reporting by CAFonline