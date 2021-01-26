M-Net Movies ‘Presents 007 James Bond Pop-up Channel’ makes grand return

Late Sean Connery, one of the 007 actors

Maravi Express

Owing to the massive success of the M-Net Movies Presents 007 James Bond pop-up channel early last year and the forthcoming instalment in the James Bond film franchise, M-Net is once again casting its spotlight on the suave, debonair, and dapper dressed secret service agent James Bond.

This time, however, the thrilling pop-up channel on DStv channel 111 will not only be open to DStv Premium customers but also DStv Compact Plus and Compact customers for the first time, starting from Friday, January 22 to Sunday, January 31, 2021.

A statement from MultiChoice Africa says this will allow for a vast number of DStv subscribers, consisting of diehard Bond fans as well as new and younger 007 admirers, to indulge themselves, from 06:00 CAT to 22:00 CAT, in the ultimate James Bond experience.

The 007 movies include the dapper tuxedos, fast cars, sultry bond girls, exotic locations, mind-blowing gadgets, deadly villains, and martinis, which are served shaken, not stirred, of course.

The 10-day Bond film marathon, featuring all seven charming actors who have played the iconic 007 role; from Pierce Brosnan to Sean Connery, Roger Moore and current Bond Daniel Craig, will showcase every 007 film ever made in this highly popular film franchise.

The movies will be screened chronologically, starting with the first film in the series released 59 years ago, Dr. No (1962), to the latest Bond film and box office hit, Spectre (2015).

MultiChoice says viewers can watch this pop-up channel from any device at any time and all the films that will be screened as part of the pop-up channel will also be available on DStv Catch Up until Sunday, February 28.

For more information, viewers are encouraged to visit the M-Net Movies website for schedules at m-net.dstv.com.