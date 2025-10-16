Lab technician Ian Kambwala arrested after being found in possession of hundreds of medical equipment stolen from Zomba Central Hospital

* Includes HP LaserJet printer, two uninterrupted power supply (UPS) devices and other unidentified laboratory equipments and consumables valued at over K6.1 million

* Investigations are still in progress to recover the other remaining stolen items from the out-patient department (OPD) and the main laboratory

By Duncan Mlanjira

Laboratory technician at Zomba Central Hospital, 32-year-old Ian Kambwala, has been arrested after being found in possession of hundreds of medical equipment that were stolen from the referral hospital’s lab over a period of time.

A police report that Maravi Express has in possession indicates that what led to the police investigations was the missing of HP LaserJet printer, two uninterrupted power supply (UPS) devices and other laboratory equipments and consumables — valued at over K6.1 million.

The missing of these valuable equipment for the out-patient department (OPD) and the main laboratory was reported to the police by Zomba Central Hospital’s Laboratory Manager, Hasting Kwalira.

It is reported that Deputy Sub-Inspector, Lonjezo Maalo led a team that conducted intensive inquiries which led to Kambwala being a person of interest and upon a raid at his house at Sadzi yesterday, October 15, he was found in possession of various valuable lab equipment and consumables.

The equipment — which were positively identified by Zomba Central Hospital’s officials as theirs — included a Leica BM 1000, Olympus microscope; Hemacue machines (2); BS 120 spare parts (4); Pipettes (7) Pipette tips (96); Glucometers (2); Glucometer batteries (7); microscope lamp-M12000 (1); microscope lenses (16); rotors (1); gloves (3).

Others were Chase buffer (19 boxes); Syphilis test kits (9); HIV test kits (1 carton); Hepatitis B test kits (29); Malaria test kits (6); Slides (16); urine bottles (2 boxes); micro vials (160); Lancets (500); counting chamber (251); Macro cuvettes (1); blood needles (100); Pasteur pipettes (100); Crag USA (8).

There were also 3 Tourniquet; Gauzes (50); Rags (3 rolls); Magnetic stirrer (3); Vortex (1); First Aid Box (1); Projector (1); 90222 Mini Plate Spinner (1); Bouga Cell Counter (1); Conveyor (1); Heater Block (5); BIOBASE Centrifuge (1); step-up & step-down transformer (1); RCH Lab W10 (1); RCH Lab Nursery (1); and S Block (1).

The police report indicates that investigations are still in progress to recover other remaining items that were stolen from the hospital. The lab tech Kambwala hails from Laiti Village, in Traditional Authority (T/A) Bvumbwe in Thyolo District, who faces the charge of theft by public servant among others.