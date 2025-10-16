Former President Bingu wa Mutharika strengthened Malawi-Scotland bilateral partnership in 2005

* As all is set for Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney’s visit to Malawi — a significant opportunity to renew commitments, celebrate progress

By Prisca Promise Mashushu, MANA

The Malawi-Scotland bilateral partnership was strengthened by former President late Bingu wa Mutharika in 2005 signed at the Bute House in Edinburgh when he was hosted on a four-day visit at the invitation of former First Minister, Kack McConnell to the Scottish capital.

The agreement will further be enhanced this week when Scotland First Minister, John Swinney is expected to visit Malawi to see the impact of the Scottish Government’s international development and climate justice work over the past two decades.

In 2005, late Bingu and McConnell signed the agreement that established a new partnership between the two countries and to enable them to work together in civic governance, sustainable economic development, health and education.

Thus the landmark visit by Swinney coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Scotland-Malawi Cooperation Agreement that was signed in 2005, which Malawi High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Dr.Thomas Bisika describes as “a partnership deeply rooted in shared values of friendship, equality and mutual respect”.

The High Commissioner has since applauded the Scottish Government’s enduring commitment to international cooperation through its international development and climate justice programmes.

As both nations look ahead, the Malawi Mission hopes the visit will strengthen institutional links between Malawian and Scottish organisations and inspire new partnerships in research, innovation, and sustainable trade.

The Scottish government has been supporting Malawi in many years covering both development and humanitarian support and according to Swinney, the 20th anniversary of the overseas development programme is a landmark that Malawi and Scotland should be proud of.

“We have seen how working together with our partner countries to better understand their challenges can have transformative impact on communities,” said Swinney.

Among others, the partnership between the two countries has worked hand in hand across key sectors of health, education, climate resilience, and governance and according to Bisika, the visit is a significant opportunity to renew commitments, celebrate progress, and explore future areas of collaborations that align with Malawi’s national development blueprint, MW2063.

The visit will also play a crucial role in providing improved health facilities and access to essential services, enhanced education opportunities for young people, particularly girls and children with disabilities, increased investment in renewable energy and climate smart agriculture and continued efforts to promote gender equality and community empowerment.

“As you are aware, our Blantyre City was named after a Scottish town of Blantyre in South Lanarkshire. So historically, Scotland and Malawi are very attached to each — thus their support to our country in many development areas,” said the High Commissioner, who recently met with the First Minister as part of his preparations towards the visit to Malawi.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express