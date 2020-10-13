Karonga chief’s request for completion of school receives instant assistance from MCP

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

Acting group village headman Lupembe of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga District was probably the biggest winner at a political rally on behalf of the surrounding community members when his development needs requests on Sunday were instantly responded to by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) national director of youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

When he was given an opportunity to speak at political campaign rally jointly organised by MCP, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and Citizen for Transformation (CFT) aimed at garnering votes for MCP aspiring candidate Leonard Mwalwanda in the forth coming Parliamentary by-election, Chief Lupembe did not beat about the bush but went straight to the point asking government to come to the rescue of the community’s school and ADMARC depot.

The chief said community members constructed a block, its headmaster’s office at Chinsogholo Primary School and an Admarc depot a few years ago at Lupembe but the projects stalled because they could not fund materials such as iron sheets, timber and nails by themselves.

Lupembe said the projects were initiated by traditional leaders and so far the school block requires about 100 iron sheets, timber, roofing nails while the office requires 46 irons sheets.

“The unfinished Admarc depot needs 80 iron sheets and about K300,000 for labour,” the chief said. “We have done our part and we ask government to do the remaining part.”

Chimwendo Banda instantly gave out the K300,000 cash need for the labour for the Admarc depot and promised to bring within the week the iron sheets enough for the school block, headmasters office and the Admarc depot.

He said saying time has come for the people to enjoy government’s development agenda.

“We are the President’s eyes and ears. That is why we are here to drum up support for Mwalwanda so that once he is elected on November 10 he should be channeling your needs to government.

“Therefore, vote for him if you want your challenges to be timely sorted out.”

Chimwendo Banda, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, issued a stern warning to politicians who are allegedly using the youth to block passage for other aspiring Parliamentary candidates.

The warning came against reports that on Saturday evening, some unknown thugs blocked passage for the MCP aspirant Leonard Mwalwanda at Lughali.

MCP regional chairperson for the North, Kezzie Msukwa implored the youth and women to vote in large numbers for Mwalwanda if socio-economic development is to be achieved in the area

Mwalwanda promised three ambulances within nine months of his office if elected that will be stationed at Mlare, Lupembe and Mwenilondo health centres to ease mobility of patients.