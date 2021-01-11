Impeachment article formally introduced to Congress

Donald Trump, will he leave in disgrace?

BBC

A resolution to impeach Trump for his role in last week’s violence was formally introduced by Democrats during the brief pro forma session that took place in the House of Representatives on Monday.

The document accuses Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” and claims that Trump actively encouraged violence at the US Capitol.

The article points to several false claims Trump made, including that the election was “stolen” from him and that he is the rightful winner of the 2020 vote.

Summary

* Democrats have introduced a resolution to the House asking Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump

* The chamber adjourned within minutes after a Republican objection, and will meet again tomorrow for a vote

* A group of Democrats also introduced an article of impeachment against the president, to be acted on if Mr Pence fails to act

* They charge Trump with “incitement of insurrection” related to the invasion of the US Capitol last Wednesday

* Trump himself has made no public statements since Friday, when he was banned from several social media platforms

* He leaves office on 20 January, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated

* Social network Parler, popular with Trump supporters, is forced offline after being dropped by Amazon

* Several people have been charged in connection with last week’s violence, which left five people dead including a Capitol police officer