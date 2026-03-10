Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc strongly refutes claims of sugar price reduction

* All official Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc announcements are exclusively communicated through our verified social media pages and official communication channels

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc alerts its customers that the public notice is circulating claiming that it has announced price reductions across all sugar pack sizes is fake.

In a statement posted on its public WhatsApp platform, Illovo emphasises this notice is not genuine, and strongly urges “everyone not to share or rely on its contents”.

“All official Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc announcements are exclusively communicated through our verified social media pages and official communication channels.”

The company also recognises an online post on the same fake news using masthead and house style of The Daily Times, recognising it as a manipulated post falsely claiming that Illovo has confirmed a drop in sugar prices to MWK 2,900.

“This content, including the doctored newspaper front page, is not genuine. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and to verify information before circulating it.“