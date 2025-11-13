Headline fixture as NBS Bank NDL rolls back action for Match Week 15 is Derby leaders Red Lions and Ntaja United at Balaka Stadium

* With just seven matches each left to play to wrap up this inaugural season of the country second tier football system, every game matters going forward

By Duncan Mlanjira

After a two-week break to fulfill FDH Bank Cup 2025 assignments, the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) is back in action this weekend in which headline fixture is a Derby between log table leaders, Red Lions and 8th-placed Ntaja United at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

With just seven matches each left to play to wrap up this inaugural season of the country second tier football system, every game matters going forward as Red Lions lead with 36 points — seven ahead of runners-up Baka City (29pts), who host bottom of the log table side, Jenda United (12th/5pts) on Saturday at Karonga Stadium.

Third-placed Namitete Zitha with 26 points are also at home at Mchinji Community Ground on Saturday to host Chilumba Barracks, who are in the relegation zone on 9th position at 19 points.

Being at the bottom, Jenda United face a very tough uphill battle to avoid relegation unless they collect all 21 points in the next assignments, starting with Saturday’s assignment against Baka City, who have the possibility of catching up with the leaders Red Lions if they will be winning their remaining assignments — in the event that the Lions will drop points.

It could prove a tall order to expect Red Lions to be that careless as they are very focused to return to the top flight TNM Super League they were relegated from some three seasons ago.

At the bottom ahead of Jenda on 11th place are Mchinji Villa with 15 points, who host 5th-placed Bangwe All Stars (24pts) on Sunday at Mchinji Community Ground while 10th-placed Chintheche United (18pts) will be hosted by Mitundu Baptist (4th/25pts) at Maliri on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it will be an intriguing finale to the league season as three teams are precariously away from the relegation zone — Ntaja United (8th/20pts), Ndirande Stars (7th/22pts) and FOMO FC (6th/23pts).

Ndirande Stars host FOMO FC on Sunday at Mpira Stadium with both teams to leap-frog up the ladder away from the relegation zone.

Ten of these NBS Bank NDL teams return to league action from Match Week 15 well galvanised as they have reached the FDH Bank Cup 2025 Round of 32 — Red Lions; Namitete Zitha; Mitundu Baptist; Bangwe All Stars; FOMO FC; Ndirande Stars; Ntaja United; Chilumba Barracks; Chintheche United and Mchinji Villa.

That leaves out Baka City and Jenda United who were ousted by NDL lower league sides, Chibavi Real Stars and Lufita respectively in their Northern Region qualifiers.

Thus the remaining teams have the passion and confidence to replicate their performance in the league as the season slowly creeps to the finish line.