Government’s goal is to eliminate HIV/Aids as a public health threat by 2030 — Chakwera

By Duncan Mlanjira

In his first State of Nation Address (SONA) made in Parliament on Friday, President Lazarus Chakwera said his administration’s goal is to eliminate HIV/Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

He disclosed that to achieve that goal, Government will implement a National Strategic Plan for the HIV response, which aims at 95-95-95 coverage targets for diagnosis, treatment, and viral suppression by 2025.

He pledged that his vision for the health sector is to give all Malawians access to quality, equitable and affordable healthcare through the Universal Health Coverage.

“Another disease we must win against as a nation is Tuberculosis, which is why my Administration has put in place measures to achieve the United Nations High Level Meeting commitments by 2022.

“For us as a nation, these include treating 99,200 TB patients, including 14,100 children, and 1,286 Multi-Drug Resistant patients; and putting 343,050 people on Preventive Therapy.”

On COVID-19, the President said it is important that Government must ensure that the gains made against these diseases mentioned are not lost in the face of this pandemic or any other to occur.

“In terms of the coronavirus itself, as of 12 hours ago, we had 5,593 cumulative confirmed cases, 1,904 active cases, 3,516 recoveries and 175 deaths.

“To facilitate our response to COVID-19, the Treasury initially availed K2.4 billion to the Ministry of Health to cover prevention and control measures and a further K3.9 billion for the procurement of essential personal protective equipment and the installation of a new oxygen plant at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“In the 2020/2021 budget, we have allocated K1.3 billion to central hospitals and the Ministry’s headquarters, while K2.7 billion will go to district councils.

“Admittedly, these measures are part of our last line of defence against the pandemic, our first being stronger community health systems.

“Toward that end, my Administration is in the process of recruiting 1,600 Health Surveillance Assistants. Similarly, we will strengthen Community Health Infrastructure by constructing 900 Health Posts and accommodation for staff in hard-to-reach areas by 2022, which is one step towards our long-term goal to put health services within walking distance of every Malawian.”

Chakwera also said his Government’s most daring goal is to eradicate malaria and will soon be launching the ‘Zero Malaria Campaign’ to support community awareness.

“We are also extending the Indoor Residual Spraying being implemented in Nkhotakota and Mangochi to Nkhata Bay and Balaka, with a total budget of about K12.7 billion.”

One other key interventions of focus in Government’s approach is maternal and child health, which he said will strive to meet the target of 350 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2022 and the SDG target of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

“We will also scale up the provision of sexual and reproductive health services, ensuring 100 percent availability of affordable family planning services and commodities.”

He further said Government has recruited 76 nutritionists across the country to lead in the efforts to eradicate all forms of malnutrition and to provide a legislative framework for these efforts, his administration will be tabling the Food and Nutrition Bill before the august House very shortly.

“However, I recognize that good nutrition must be augmented by good immunization services, which is why there is K1 billion for that in this budget.”