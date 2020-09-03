MRA transfers two deputy commissioners to ministries

Maravi Express

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has announced some management changes that has seen two deputy commissioners being transferred ministries of Trade and Industry respectively.

A statement from Commissioner General John Biziwick, indicates that Patrick Kachingwe, who was deputy commissioner Operations in Customs and Excise Division has been second to the Ministry of Trade as MRA’s liaison officer in the ministry.

Ellard Maluwa, who was deputy commissioner, Business Support in Customs and Excise Division, has been seconded to the Ministry of Industry also as MRA’s liaison officer in the ministry.

Biziwick also announced appointments of Fred Mpeusa and Skiviner Mlowoka as deputy commissioners in acting capacities.

Mpeusa has been appointed as acting deputy commissioner operations (Grade C1) while Mlowoka is for Business Support also Grade C1.

Wongani Mtambo has been transferred from Tax Investigations Division to Customs and Excise Division.