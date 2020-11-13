Ghana captain Andre Ayew dedicates 2-0 win over Sudan to former President Jerry Rawlings

By Nji Nelson Chefor, kick442.com

Ghana National footbal team captain, Andre Ayew says he and his teammates dedicate their 2-0 win over Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to former Ghana president late John Jerry Rawlings who passed on Thursday.

Ayew scored brace to hand Ghana a resounding victory over the senior national team of Sudan in the Group C match-day three of the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Swansea City star told the media after the match they fought hand to beat the North African country in honour of the JJ Rawlings, who died at age 73.

Rawlings was confirmed dead on Thursday morning after battling short illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

“I think we fought hard to get a win in honour of His Excellency J.J Rawlings. We know the history and his contribution to the growth of Ghana so the win is dedicated to him.” Ayew told the media after the game.

Ayew disclosed that the entire Black Stars team are with the family of the former Ghana President in this difficult moment.

“These are hard times for the family but we wish them well. May God comfort and bless them.”

Ghana will face Sudan in the reverse leg tie on November 17 in Khartoum.



Meanwhile, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Ahmad Ahmad was discharged from a Cairo hospital on Wednesday after he recovered from the COVID-19, a statement from the African football governing body said.

“Now not contagious anymore, and with minimal risk of complications, the President of the Confederation of African Football left the hospital to return to his home in Cairo (Egypt),” CAF said in the statement.

“Doctors have prescribed at least 20 days of convalescence, during which he will have to limit his efforts in order to fully recover his energy.”

Ahmad tested positive for the coronavirus on October 30, 2020, two days after arriving in Cairo to attend a meeting of the CAF Emergency Committee.

The Malagasy-born Ahmad Ahmad has been in charge of CAF since 2017 when he replaced Issa Hayatou.

Ahmad is hoping to win another term in office at CAF’s elective congress in March next year.