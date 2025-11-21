From Africa’s biggest football tournament AfCON to holiday pop-up channels, GOtv turning Festive Season into a season of joy for everyone

* GOtv is wrapping this festive season with entertainment that brings joy to everyone—MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Averess Ndhlovu Chella

* This year’s festive line-up is all about spreading, joy, cheer and value to help more families tune in, laugh loud, and live easy

By Duncan Mlanjira

On the GOtv menu for the Festive Season is Africa’s biggest football tournament, the AfCON Morocco 2025 exclusive on Your World of Champions, SuperSport, and along with it are Holiday Pop-up channels — packing everything that makes the holidays shine.



“From the biggest football matches to Africa’s most joyful celebrations, GOtv is wrapping this festive season with entertainment that brings joy to everyone,” says MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Averess Ndhlovu Chella.

“This year’s festive line-up is all about spreading, joy, cheer and value, with a Holiday Pop-Up Channel, and a dedicated AfCON Morocco 2025 Pop-Up Channel, to help more families tune in, laugh loud, and live easy.”

Morocco is all set to host the AfCON 2025 from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 across nine stadiums in six cities with Côte d’Ivoire arriving as reigning champions having lifted the trophy as hosts after beating Nigeria 2–1 in Abidjan.

Record champions with seven titles, Egypt are also available aiming for a shot to extend the record while top scorers behind Samuel Eto’o overall all-time record of 18 goals, will be aiming to reach or extend that tally.

DR Congo’s Ndaye Mulamba — then playing as Zaire, holds the single-tournament record of nine goals attained at the AfCON Egypt 1974, which helped Zaire clinch the title and till now that record remains.

Viewers are expected to experience how hosts Morocco handle the stage, how the champions defend, and who chases the golden boot — setting the stage for a festive that means football, and fans are assured of the best seat in the house with SuperSport.

Holiday Pop-Up Channel (November 20-January 3)

The GOtv Holiday Channel is where Africa’s celebrations take centre stage and viewers should expect colour, music, and movement as the continent’s most-loved events come to their home – from all-night gospel marathons: Festival of Champions (November 21); Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival (December 19); Carnival Week in Calabar (December 23-30); The Experience 20 (December 5). Unusual Praise (December 12) — the couch is front row on 198.

It’s a joyful mix of gospel concerts, cultural showcases, fashion, and festivals that capture the spirit of the season and there is no ticket needed – just stay connected to channel 49.

Pa Mango Lodge, the Malawian crime drama series that was premiered on DStv and GOtv in March is set to be aired on OneZed on GOtv Value starting on December 4 — Thursday at 19h30 (new episodes) and Saturdays at 11h00 and 17h00 PM (repeats).

Full day match access (Sunday November 30)

The festive cheer is kicking off early with a special 24-hour football blitz! GOtv is dropping an early gift by giving GOtv Plus customers access to the biggest league in the world on SuperSport, English Premier League (EPL) and SuperSport Action.

Available from Sunday morning, November 30 until Monday morning, December 1, for a full day front-row seat of match action — Crystal Palace v Man United on SS EPL (14h00 CAT); Aston Villa v Wolves on SS Action (16h05 CAT); Nottingham Forest v Brighton on SS Football (16:05 CAT); West Ham v Liverpool on SS EPL (16:05 CAT); Chelsea v Arsenal on SS EPL (18h30 CAT).

More all-access football (December 18–January 19)

The football entertainment is bigger and better this festive season as GOtv Plus customers and up will get access to even more football entertainment from December 29 to January 1 through SS Africa 2 channel.

French experience (December 18-January 19)

From December 18, packages from DStv Access and up in French-speaking territories will get full access to the French Plus package at no extra cost — that’s 15 additional channels of movies, series, sport, kids’ entertainment and news to enjoy over the festive season.