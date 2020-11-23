Former Bafana defender Ngcongca dies from tragic road accident

Maravi Express

Former South Africa international defender Anele Ngcongca has been confirmed dead after he was involved in a car crash on Monday morning.

The sad incident happened in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

He is reported to have been thrown from the vehicle and died on the spot whereas his female companion is in a critical condition in hospital.

Ngcongca was recently released by Mamelodi Sundowns to play for AmaZulu FC in the 2020/2021 season.



Ngcongca previously played for KRC Genk in Belgium and ES Troyes AC in France.

The 33-year-old made 53 appearances for the Bafana Bafana including Africa Cup of Nations and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.