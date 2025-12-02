Finance Minister Mwanamveka hails Airtel Malawi’s K300m investment via Airtel Africa Foundation to support national hunger crisis

* This contribution from Airtel Malawi comes at a very critical moment as thousands of our people are facing hunger after the recent disasters, and this support will help us reach the communities most in need

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning & Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha, has hailed Malawi’s K300 million investment via Airtel Africa Foundation to support government’s ongoing efforts to purchase maize for communities affected by recent disasters.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony today at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, Mwanamvekha described the donation as a timely gesture that will greatly assist vulnerable households: “This contribution from Airtel Malawi comes at a very critical moment as thousands of our people are facing hunger after the recent disasters, and this support will help us reach the communities most in need.

“This assistance will directly support vulnerable communities and ensure children are not going to school on empty stomachs. As government, we remain committed to working with the private sector to ensure urgent relief reaches all the Malawians who need it most.”

The Minister further assured Malawians that the government will uphold high standards of integrity in handling the funds meant for maize procurement: “We want to assure the nation that transparency and accountability will guide the entire process.”

Airtel Malawi Plc indicates that the investment has been secured through Airtel Africa Foundationto reach out to the thousands of Malawian families struggling through one of the toughest hunger seasons due to prolonged drought, crop failure, and severe food shortages.

The support is a direct response to the declaration of state of disaster by President Arthur Peter Mutharika in all the 28 districts of Malawi and Airtel Malawi says it appreciates the role played by Ministries of Information &Communications Technology and Finance — as well as the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) for providing clear direction on how the private sector can complement Government efforts in this regard.

The lifeline will be delivered in partnership with DoDMA and Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS), who will provide emergency food assistance to vulnerable families.

The leading telecommunications and mobile money service provider, emphasises that the p donation reflects Airtel Malawi’s belief that during moments of national hardship, standing together is the greatest strength a country can have.

It underscores the company’s enduring commitment to the wellbeing of Malawians and its promise to show up where the need is greatest.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Aashish Dutt, said: “The hunger crisis is affecting the lives of so many families and children across our country.

“As Airtel Malawi, we feel this pain deeply. We are not just a network; we are part of every community we serve. When our nation hurts, we hurt. And when our nation needs us, we step forward.

“Through this partnership with DODMA and the Malawi Red Cross Society, we are hopeful that more families will find relief, and more children will have the nourishment they need to stay in school and thrive.”

The Malawi Red Cross Society Secretary General-CEO Chifundo Kalulu welcomed the contribution, describing it as a timely show of solidarity and compassion: “Airtel Malawi’s support has come at a moment when many families are unsure of where their next meal will come from.

“This contribution will bring relief and hope to 2000 households and 10 primary schools in the hardest-hit districts of Blantyre rural and Chikwawa. We are grateful for this partnership, which strengthens our humanitarian response and touches lives where it matters most.”

Airtel Malawi maintains that it reaffirms its commitment to being a dependable partner to Malawians not only through connectivity, but through compassion.

“When communities rise together, hope rises with them. As Airtel Malawi, we stand with the people of Malawi, especially in times of hardship,” says MD Ashish Dutt.