Director of Malawian drama series Pa Mango Lodge on Zambezi Magic Brian Magombo now focused on developing more Malawian and African stories for the global stage

By Duncan Mlanjira

Brian Magombo, the director of Malawian drama series, Pa Mango Lodge, that is featured on GOtv’s and DStv’s Zambezi Magic, is now focused on developing more Malawian and African stories for the global stage with an intention to create films that intentionally bridge worlds.

The founder of Tribe Vision Productions, Mungomo further says he is also growing his production company “into a stronger creative hub for film, television, and documentaries across Malawi” — with the long term, to see himself directing feature films and, critically, mentoring emerging filmmakers back home.

“To make great films consistently, we need as many skilled and informed storytellers as possible,” says the alumni of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Southern Africa Academy — a year-long programme that connects students with industry professionals, cutting-edge technology, and the opportunity to collaborate across cultural borders.

MTF Academy’s ultimate impact is far-reaching — transforming individual careers and elevating the standards of African storytelling — from which Magombo did not only complete a rigorous training programme but he also earned the prestigious title of Top Graduate of the Class of 2023.

As the top student, he secured a coveted prize of an intensive, eight-week internship at the renowned New York Film Academy (NYFA) in the United States. Asked what final advice he would offer current MTF students and aspiring filmmakers who are dreaming of joining the academy or earning the NYFA internship, Magombo said: “Simple —stay curious, stay consistent, and stay humble.

“The MTF programme rewards those who take initiative — people who show up early, collaborate well, and consistently go the extra mile, often without being asked.

“Don’t chase recognition; chase growth. Focus relentlessly on telling stories that genuinely matter. If your passion is authentic and your work ethic is strong, opportunities will always find you — whether it’s an NYFA internship or the chance to create your next big project after graduation. That mindset will carry you far.”

Magombo is a dynamic filmmaker who has emerged as a shining star for the Malawi nation, whose film Pa Mango Lodge has been nominated in the Best Film Series category at the MASO Awards 2025.

He shared his fascinating experience with MultiChoice Malawi Media platform, saying his journey into filmmaking “is rooted in a deep love for storytelling; I’ve always been fascinated by how visual narratives can influence culture, provoke thought, and inspire positive changes.

“My first practical exposure to a camera came when I was five, thanks to my father, who was an events videographer. This early connection led me to work as an editor, graphic designer, and photographer throughout my childhood and teenage years.

“My passion was further ignited while studying journalism, when I had the opportunity to be part of ‘Fatsani: A Tale of Survival’ — a Malawian 2019 Oscar selection and multi-award winning drama film. I was especially drawn to writing and bringing ideas to life through visual storytelling.”

He explains that applying for the MTF programme felt like the crucial next step as it offered a platform to refine his passion, learn from some of Africa’s best filmmakers, and collaborate with creatives who share the dream of taking African stories to global heights.

Asked what discipline or approach that he attribute to that helped him emerge as the top student at the MTF Class of 2023, Magombo said: “I approached the programme with discipline, intense curiosity, and a strong work ethic.

“Gaining admission to MTF was already a significant achievement, so I was determined to make the most of every minute. I wanted to learn everything — from script writing and directing to cinematography and postproduction.

“While I achieved high grades, the true secret lay in collaboration. The students constantly pushed and inspired one another. Being recognised as the top student and selected for the NYFA internship was deeply rewarding — not just for me, but for my country, Malawi.

“It reaffirmed that Malawian filmmakers can compete and excel on any international stage when given the right opportunities and support.”

Magombo analyses that his primary area of expertise lies in directing and cinematography as he is “deeply drawn to visually driven storytelling that balances strong emotional performances with striking imagery”.

“That said, I’m also hands-on with the entire process as a director — it’s part of the job to orchestrate every element of filmmaking. Soon, I look forward to formally adding writing to my professional toolbox, as I am currently developing an exciting feature film script.”

On the eight-week internship at the New York Film Academy (NYFA), Magombo explains that the training environment “was incredibly intense and fully hands-on” adding that he participated in directing workshops, cinematography labs, and writing/producing sessions — “all of which culminated in collaborative short film productions with students from around the world”.

“We explored advanced lighting setups, complex camera movements, and nuanced storytelling techniques. The pace was exhilarating — we would write during the week, shoot over the weekend, edit, and then screen our work the following week, repeating the cycle.

“By the end, I had directed four short films and also crewed and acted in several others. I have since submitted my final short film to a few festivals.

“We also attended industry masterclasses and connected with professionals who had worked on major Hollywood productions, an eyeopening experience that expanded both my creative and technical perspectives.”

On the foundational training gained at the MTF programme, Magombo singled out on teamwork, discipline, and hands-on production that prepared him perfectly: “I often joked with my peers that NYFA felt like ‘MTF Part Two!’

“The MTF structure is deliberately designed to mirror realworld production environments — tight deadlines, demanding creative problemsolving, and collaboration under immense pressure.

“That robust foundation made it incredibly easy to adapt to NYFA’s fastpaced, professional, and practical learning environment.”

During the NYFA internship, Magombo narrates that he had the opportunity to work with Avid Media Composer for editing and ARRI tungsten lights, which were new to him: “While I had used much of the other equipment before, working with it in NYFA’s professional setting added a new level of depth and precision to my technical practice.”

Asked what is the single most valuable skill or lesson he is bringing back home from this entire experience, Magombo cited understanding the power of precision and disciplined collaboration as the biggest lesson.

“Great filmmaking isn’t just about raw creativity — it’s about preparation, respect for every role on set, and a disciplined approach to the craft.

“I also learned to trust the process; every frame, every take, and even every mistake contributes to a story’s authenticity. I once worried that Malawian stories might not resonate globally, but this experience proved that human stories are universal.

“That is a powerful and liberating realisation for the kind of films I want to make moving forward — stories deeply rooted in our culture yet universal in emotion and appeal.”

Since its inception in 2018, MTF has brought together students from various countries giving them an opportunity to reach their dreams and to unleash their potential by providing a platform that nurtures and develops talent across the continent, providing opportunities for growth, networking and success in the entertainment industry.

Malawian graduates include Jonathan Kapumba & Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba (2019 cohort); Mphatso Makamo & Chisomo Livason (2020); Chisomo Kawaga & Asante Mbaimbai (2022) and Sarah Mngwaluko & Brian Magombo (2023).