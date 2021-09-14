FDH Financial Holdings donates K10m for Bible Society of Malawi to complete construction of office complex in Lilongwe

By Chipambano Mbewe

As part of its corporate social responsibility, FDH Financial Holdings Limited Plc has donated K10 million to Bible Society of Malawi to help it finalize construction works of its magnificent office complex, the Jireh Bible House in Area 3, Lilongwe.

The Bible Society’s Board chairperson, Gary Jumbe — while applauding FDH for the support — said the donation will play a huge role in assisting a number of areas at the Jireh Bible House once everything is finished.

Jumbe said they decided to build the office complex whose other rooms will be for rental to generating money to be used in production of Bibles that will be translated in different local languages and requires a lot of money and time.

“This money will really help us in many ways because apart from finalizing the remaining works we’ll also be using it to settle some of the balances we had with other institutions from whom we borrowed money used for this project,” he said.

Jumbe, who made a surprise donation of Bibles to the FDH Managing Director and other senior staff, said the building is expected to be officially inaugurated in November this year.

At the cheque handover ceremony at FDH’s Head Office in Blantyre, Head of Operations and Administration Mwiza Madanitsa said they have decided to assist after receiving the Bible Society approached them.

Madanitsa said they were pleased that through the Office complex, the Bible Society would be generating funds for its sustainability in making sure its mission work of distributing Bibles is realised.

Madanitsa said as a homegrown entity that champions growth in the country, FDH Financial Holdings supports various sustainability efforts under sustainability portfolio were also impressed with the Society’s ambition.

“One of the pillars of our sustainability portfolio is our community where we mainly focus on supporting initiatives that build our communities,” he said.

“So, the Bible Society is one of the key player in the community which deserved our hand because we are impressed with the Jireh Bible House project.

“We wish to applaud the Society’s leadership for the good vision and dedication they have shown through the fundraising initiative and the implementation of the project,” Madanitsa said.